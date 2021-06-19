How to use Google Assistant on the Samsung Galaxy Buds

So you can change the default assistant of your Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Wireless headphones are one of the most popular smartphone accessories that we can buy today. They are comfortable thanks to not needing cables, their sound quality is quite good and there are models for all pockets.

One of the best options if we have an Android phone They are the Samsung Galaxy Buds as well as the different versions that have come out over time.

3 reasons why wired headphones are still worth buying

Now, one of the “problems” of these Samsung headphones is that they have Bixby as a personal assistant by default, an assistant that by the way, cannot be compared in operation with Google.

But do not worry because as we read well in XDA, using Google Assistant with the Samsung Galaxy Buds is really easy, being able to change it in just a few steps. Let’s see it.

How to use the Google Assistant on your Samsung Galaxy Buds headphones

Changing the Bixby assistant for Google Assistant is really simple and we are going to be honest, Google Assistant is unrivaled in this field.

For this, the first thing we have to do is reset default wizard, which in most cases will be Bixby himself.

This is achieved by searching for the Bixby application on our smartphone and instead of opening it, keep pressing on it. This will make a small window appear with an information icon that we will have to press. The other option is to access the smartphone settings and within applications, select Bixby.

Once we have done this step, we will click on the option Set as default to finally press about “Delete default values”.

With this previous step we will have achieved that the Galaxy Buds do not use Bixby as the default assistant. Now what comes is to choose our favorite assistant. In this article we have selected the one from Google because it seems to us the most complete but you should know that it can be done with any other, even with Amazon’s Alexa.

For this, what we will do is place our incredible Galaxy Buds in our ears and activate the wizard by pressing the touch panel of the headphones.

Now a window will appear on the screen of our smartphone that will allow us to choose the smart assistant that we want. We select the Google one and click on “Always” so that we do not have to do these steps again in the future.

If we regret and want to change the assistant again, we will only have to repeat the above steps.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are pretty, comfortable, and sound good enough. The Galaxy Buds are a very good option for those who want to enter the field of totally wireless headphones and are looking for headphones with a great value for money.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy Buds +

Related topics: Headphones, Samsung Galaxy

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow