Losing, losing or stealing an iPhone does not have to mean saying goodbye to your terminal. Apple has an app that Allows you to track the location of your iPhone on the map. And it does so even if the terminal is out of range, with airplane mode on and even off. The function is so important that even the CNI recommends activating it.

Let’s see how to use the mode search my iPhone even without data connection or Wi-Fi. Before starting, we recommend that your devices be updated to at least some version of iOS 13 or macOS Catalina.

What is the Search app and how to activate it

Search is an app that is installed by default on all iPhone and iPad. It is one of the few apps that cannot be removed from the system, so if you can’t find it, use the spotlight finder to do it. To do this, on the home screen, swipe down with your finger and type “Search”, so you can open the app (possibly you have it stored in a folder).

Before you start using it, you need to have this function activated. To do this, follow these steps:

On your device, open Settings and tap your iCloud tab at the top.

There you will see a menu called “Search”, next to the app icon. Press it.

At the top, tap “Find my iPhone.”

Then activate the “Find my iPhone” and “Find offline” options.

It is very possible that you already have this function activated, but it doesn’t hurt to make sure. From now on, you can search your iPhone or iPad even if you don’t have a Wi-Fi or data connection.

How to use Search to find an iPhone or iPad

Although in this tutorial we are talking about the iPhone and iPad, Search can also help you find any device that have associated with your Apple ID. Like AirPods, a Mac, or an Apple Watch. In this app you should see all of them, with the distance that separates you from them and being able to trace a route to find them.

If it is far away or does not appear on the map, you can mark it as lost. To do this and with the Search app open, you can locate the device lost like this:

In the “I” tab, select the device you want to find from the list.

You will see that a tab is displayed with some of its data, slide it up to show the rest of the options.

The option to “Mark as lost” will appear, which we must activate.

Entering your phone number along with a message can help whoever can find you find you, but doing so is optional.

Follow the steps for the iPhone or iPad to crash. You can choose if you want show a message so that the person who finds it contacts you, although it is an optional step. Once you finish the process, the device blocks the use of Touch ID or Face ID, requiring the unlock code to use it again.

If you don’t have another device of yours or it’s not at hand, you can ask an iPhone user to help you with your own Search app. You will have to enter your own iCloud credentials to be able to access the locations of your devices.

How it works Search devices without internet connection

In the past, if someone wanted to get an iPhone that was not theirs, it was enough to turn it off. If you ran out of battery, it was almost impossible to find it. Apple found a solution to this problem, making it possible to locate a lost iPhone, iPad, Mac or AirPods. And it does it, in addition, in a way that protects privacy.

Search is a function that uses bluetooth data packets so small that they do not affect the battery and, in addition, it is done in a encrypted and private way

The idea of ​​the Apple system is to rely on the number of their devices that are among the public, to create a “network” to help locate of one lost. At the time, Apple detailed to Wired how it works:

The new “Find Me” feature will output bluetooth signals from Apple devices even when they are offline, allowing nearby Apple devices to stream it to the cloud. That should help you locate your laptop. [aplica al Mac, iPad, iPhone y resto] stolen even if it is resting in the thief’s backpack.

This sharing takes place in an end-to-end encrypted fashion in a complex process that the post highlighted. The measures implemented by Apple they make the whole procedure completely private And, of course, it reminds us of the one proposed by Apple and Google to track the coronavirus.

According to the company, the amount of data required for this is so small that it does not involve a battery charge or data usage. So you know, this function allows you to find your iPhone, iPad, Mac or any other device from your lost Apple ID. And it does it even if it is offline or turned off.