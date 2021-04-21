Within its initiative to end hate on the platform, Instagram adds a function to block direct messages with offensive words, phrases and emojis.

Instagram does not wane in its attempt to make yours one safer social platform for all its users, away from the hatred that usually floods social networks. It is not an easy task, but Instagram wants to achieve it with the introduction of tools such as new filters that automatically block the direct message requests with offensive content, as he explains on his blog.

Those responsible for the platform understand that in the private message box you only receive messages from your friends, and that therefore you do not suffer from the arrival of offensive messages there. For this reason, these new filters act in the previous step, in the message requests, so that never have to see unwanted content, whether racist, sexist, homophobic or otherwise. Let’s see how you can easily activate these filters.

How to use filters on Instagram to block offensive direct messages

In addition to being able to manually block a user from receiving their messages, now on Instagram you can activate filters that act on the direct message request tray with any message containing offensive phrases, words, or emojis. This tool works similarly to the comment filters already present on Instagram, which allow you to choose which terms you do not want to see in the comments under your publications.

By activating this function, Instagram will apply a predefined list of words that can be offensive, list created with the help of organizations of the utmost importance in the fight against discrimination and harassment. In addition, you can create your own list of custom offensive terms, phrases and emojis so that the filters also act with them.

So you can prevent them from finding you on Instagram

In this way, when you receive a request for a private message that contains the content of the predefined and custom lists, the Instagram filters will be launched to send it directly to a hidden folder. As the social network explains in the statement, you will continue to have the option of seeing these unwanted messages, although filtered content will appear covered.

If you touch on the blocked terms, you will be able to see them, but already knowing that you are exposing yourself to content that you yourself have marked as offensive. Finally, you can choose if you accept the user’s request, delete it or report it for Instagram to analyze.

By the way, Instagram ensures that, despite the operation of the filters, at no time does it have access to your requests for private messages, because the whole process takes place on the device. If you want to use these useful filters to enjoy a friendlier and safer platform, follow these steps:

Open Instagram and click on your profile picture in the lower right corner.Within your profile, tap on the three horizontal lines button in the upper right corner. “Setting”, at the bottom of the side menu that appears. “Privacy”Now you will have to enter a section called “Hidden words” and check the boxes “Hide message requests” both in the section “Hide offensive content” and in “Manage custom list of words.”

To see all the filtered requests, you will have to enter the folder “Hidden requests” within the direct message requests section. Click on a user to access the conversation and press and hold the message to view its content. Then, click on “Report”, “Accept” or “Delete” to decide what to do with the blocked message.

Instagram has already completed the development of this feature and has started its launch in several countries, which will last for a few weeks. If all goes well, these filters for unwanted direct messages will be available to other users in the coming months.

Related topics: Applications, Instagram, Social networks

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all