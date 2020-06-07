Photoshop It is one of the main image editing programs that exist, if not the best. Thanks to him, we can modify our photographs the way we want, without wasting too much time, and without potential limitations. Now, it will be necessary to know all its secrets and functions. So this time, we want to teach you how to use filters and effects Photoshop in simple steps.

Specifically, filters function as a kind of “layer style”. There are several possible combinations, and we can select the one that we like the most. Even Photoshop experts often put together several of them to achieve more striking results. But you can start with the most basic.

General notions about Photoshop filters and effects

The first thing you have to know is that Photoshop filters are accessible from the menu of the same name. You will see that there are different categories of filters, which helps the visual search to be fast. Now instead of stopping on their names, you better run them to see them in action. We say this because some Photoshop effects work well with certain images, and others with others.

Some of the most used filters are the ones included in Blur, Noise or Distortion, for example. In turn, in the “Filter Gallery”, you will be able to review its effect, as a Preview. This will prevent you from applying filters that do not leave you happy, and that you waste time unnecessarily with them.

When we have selected a particular filter, we have to click to make it appear affecting the image in question. As we said, you should experiment with several before deciding. If you have found one that convinces you, you have to click on OK to apply the effect in Photoshop. The filter will be applied immediately, and you can save the image.

Gaussian blur, one of the favorites

Although there are hundreds of filters and effects in Photoshop, undoubtedly one of the most fashionable is the one known as Gaussian blur. Just take a look at the latest phones that have appeared on the market. Several of them already have even a complementary lens for Portrait Mode.

But if you have an old smartphone, or want to apply this effect on an old image, you always have this program. The Gaussian blur is one of its most used filters, because it makes part of the photo look blurry, keeping a perfectly sharp element or person. This achieves a perception similar to that of the human eye when focusing on an element, blurring the background.

It is also possible that you yourself determine the level of blur of part of the image. We recommend that it is not too high, because then the edit will take center stage, losing sight of the people or objects in it. And, generally, that is not the end pursued.

Needless to say, this Photoshop effect can be mixed with other filters for even more professional editing. The important thing is that, with those basic ideas about the use of the main tools of this software, you can start using it in your day to day.

And if you don’t have it downloaded and don’t want to buy it, take a look at these Photoshop alternatives.

