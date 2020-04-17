The masks will be part of our day to day life in the coming months. Maybe years. With its more than possible obligation, it collides with an aspect of the most advanced iPhone: Face ID. In this tutorial, we will see how to unlock iPhone with Face ID and a face mask.

Something that can give problems but for which fortunately there is a solution. Let’s go to see her.

Eyes, nose and mouth: the three essential elements for Face ID

Face ID is a facial recognition system that creates and measures a three-dimensional model of our face. This model is stored in the Secure Enclave of the iPhone processor and never leaves the device. Thanks to the TrueDepth system, processor and operating system, unlocking is almost instantaneous.

Face ID is able to identify its owner at night and even with glasses on. He is also learning the changes of our face as beard or hair, to suit. However, the placement of a mask that covers part of the face gives error when authenticating us.

This is because Face ID requires a more or less complete view of the face. The mouth, nose and eyes are essential when performing the examination. Default, this system also requires that the eyes look towards the iPhone as another security measure. Of course, this can be changed from the Face ID settings.

The other two points of the face, however, are necessary. So in winter, wearing a scarf that covers part of the mouth or the whole can cause problems for the user. By combining the face ID masks, the recognition error is guaranteed. Luckily, there is a solution that could work in many cases.

Unlock Face ID with a mask by following these steps

This video (via José Mendiola) Explain how can we “teach” Face ID to recognize our face with a mask. The process is the following:

We go to Settings> Face ID and code.

We reset Face ID, this will erase the model of your face as well as the alternative face if you had it configured.

Set up your face again, but this time do it with a blank sheet of paper covering a quarter of your face.

Once this is done, lock the iPhone and try to unlock it with a face mask on. It may take a few times to get it.

In our tests, this trick to Unlocking Face ID with a mask has worked. We have used a surgical mask and the iPhone has been unlocked on the second attempt. It may not work with other masks.

In our case, we have tried another mask. This time in black fabric and shaped to fit the face, without Face ID being able to unlock the iPhone. Before venturing out with your iPhone and face mask on the street or at work, we suggest you do a test. Touching the face with your hands to adjust the mask and unlocking Face ID is not recommended outside the home.

