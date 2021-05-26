How to Use Crystals for Dating, from First Dates to Breakups

There are a few things you probably take with you on every date: Your phone, your wallet, your keys, your face mask … Let me suggest one more: a crystal. Crystals act as conductors and amplifiers that transmit and transform our energy (and potentially the energy of the people around us). They are mood changers, energy lifters, and power boosters. Now, who wouldn’t want that kind of cosmic help?

The size of the crystal is irrelevant. Big or small, clusters or polished stones, jewelry or raw chunks — whatever form your crystal takes, it will still possess the same vibration.

How to Prepare Your Crystal for a Date

Once you’ve chosen your crystal (more on that in a minute), you need to prep your sparkly wing man for the night ahead. This involves cleansing it. You can rinse it under running water, pop on the windowsill to soak up the moonlight overnight, place it next to a piece of quartz for an hour or so, or simply apply a ~ cleansing breath ~: Just blow on your crystal with the intention of neutralizing it of all unwanted energy.

Once ~ clean ~, you need to activate and charge your crystal. Hold your crystal as you inhale through your nose while imagining a beautiful golden light filling your lungs; then breathe out through your mouth with a gently forceful breath onto your crystal. Repeat this several times (like blowing out a candle), visualizing the crystal filling up with powerful, golden energy. Think about your intention or what quality you need as you do this. For a mega boost, leave your crystal in sunlight for an hour or two after doing this. You’re ready to rock (heh) and roll!

How to Use Your Crystal’s Energy On Your Date

There are a few ways you can bring your crystal power to the party. Like:

Make a crystal elixir

First, check if your crystal is water safe. If it is — and if it’s not a piece of jewelry — place it in a glass of water, let it soak up sunlight or moonlight for at least 12 hours, remove the crystal, and drink the water while visualizing your date going just as you want it to.

Bathe with it

Add tumbled stones to your bathwater (just remember to fish them out afterwards!) Or place them around your bath rim, pointing towards you. Daydream about the ideal date as you take your bath, and imagine your crystals filling you with confidence and energy.

Meditate with it

Before your date, place your crystal on your heart and visualize your dream scenario. Imagine colored light (matching the color of your crystal) swirling out from the crystal and into your body through your heart.

Take it with you

Tuck your crystal in your bra, place it in your pocket (the left-hand side — this is the receiving side of the body), or even wear it as jewelry. Then, grab your face mask and go!

The best crystals for each type of date:

For hot sex: Red carnelian

Tumbled Carnelian Stones

PeachandPixie etsy.com

$ 7.77

Red carnelian is a hot potato in the crystal world. It promotes physical confidence, spontaneity, and sexual energy. Keep a piece under your mattress to help you express your desires and bring a bolder and more adventurous energy into play. This rock unleashes our raw, creative, instinctive needs and ideas. Let it spice things up in a major way.

For breaking up: Black obsidian

Lady Marta Petite Necklace

bellinacaetano.com

$ 78.00

Obsidian is the psychic bodyguard of the crystal realm. It’s protector who has your back, forming an invincible, iron-like cloak that fends off any and all negative or unwelcome energy. Obsidian dissolve any bad vibes, making sure they don’t follow you home. Take one with you when you’re initiating a breakup for the strength and courage to do what you gotta do, and to leave all toxicity behind.

For making up: Smoky Quartz

Smoky Quartz Point

PeachandPixie etsy.com

$ 17.77

This crystal is a pro at clearing the air, relieving stress, and helping us to see things clearly and without pressure or expectation. Basically, it’s perfect for tough talks or making up after an argument. Bring a smoky quartz on your date to keep the conversation grounded and calm, helping soothe frazzled nerves and emotions.

For dream dates: Emerald

Satellite Ring in Emerald

RING SIZES bonearrow.com

£ 75.00

I know emerald is a MVP gemstone (read: $$$) but it’s worth it. And if you’re on a budget, you don’t need a polished piece. Tumbled emeralds are more affordable; they look a little different — they’re opaque and have lots of color variation — but bring the same vibes. Emerald is the amplifier of domestic bliss, fertility, abundance, good luck, and vitality. It will attract the romantic riches and ideals you desire and deserve. Keep one with you when you’re making plans with boo for the future.

For the “What are we?” talk: Amazonite

Amazonite Tumbled Stones

BeyondBohemian etsy.com

$ 9.00

Amazonite is a fearless truth stone, helping us to get to the bottom of what we’re feeling and express it to others. It truth and harmony without judgment or fear, creating an atmosphere for honest, open talk, whether you’re asking “What are we ????” or confessing to something. Amazonite will help to create the peaceful and productive conversation you need to have, and you will feel 100% better afterwards.

Kerry Ward TarotBella Kerry Ward, AKA Tarotbella, is an inaugural member of The Cosmo_ (s) Council — your team of cosmic life coaches here at Cosmopolitan.

