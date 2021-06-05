You can now color the folders and their Google Drive shortcuts to differentiate them better.

One of the most prominent services of Google is Drive, the cloud file storage platform. Often, there are too many photos, videos, documents and other files stored there, which slows down the search for a file specific. In order to organize them better, we usually group them into folders, which are also difficult to find at a certain point. To better organize the content you host on Drive, we recommend use the colors.

Thanks to the latest changes applied to the platform, you can no longer only color the folders to differentiate them from each other, you can also use this function in the shared drives and in the shortcuts to the folders themselves. We have already tested this function, so we take advantage of what we have learned to explain how use colors to organize your folders and other Google Drive items.

How to use colors to organize your Google Drive folders

Google Drive relies on colors as one of the main elements for organize and differentiate items that you store there. Before June 2021, only folders could be colored. However, this has changed, and you can now add a touch of color to the shortcuts and units in which you collaborate with other users, as Google explains on its blog.

As we say, assigning colors to folders can help you find them better among all files stored. For example, if you assign the red color to the work folders and the yellow to the personal ones, you will be able to better access the first of them when you need something specific to work.

By the way, as specified by Google, the color of the folders, shortcuts and shared drives is only visible to you. Next, we see step by step how to change the color of all these elements in Drive from the web version on your computer:

Enter Google Drive, click with the right button above the folder, shortcut or shared drive whose color you want to change.In the drop-down menu, hover over “Change color”.Select the color among all the available options.

Of course, you can also use colors to organize folders and other items in Drive from the Android application. So you can do it:

Open the Drive app on your mobile, go to, for example, “Shared” to change the color of a folder in that section. three points vertically that appear to the right of the folder.On the options menu, tap “Change color”.Select the color that you want to give to that folder.

The arrival of color to Drive shortcuts and shared drives has already begun, so it is a matter of time before you have access to this novelty, both on the web and in the application. Regarding the latter, Google has specified that users must have the version 2.21.20 or higher for Android, and the version 4.2021.20204 or higher for iOS.

