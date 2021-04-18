How to use coconut oil for weight loss



Coconut oil is a great ally to combat fat accumulation, thanks to its medium-chain triglyceride content.

The many benefits of coconut oil are nothing new. In recent months, nutrition trends have talked a lot about its benefits to accelerate weight loss, the truth is that at some point it was a product that caused a lot of controversy due to its saturated fat content. The good news is that today we know that coconut oil is a nutritionist-recommended option, as long as it is used in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. In fact when it comes to losing weight, coconut oil is unique compared to other cooking oils. Its components have the incredible ability to prevent fat accumulation, stimulate metabolism and control hunger.

There are numerous scientific references in which the benefits of coconut oil are endorsed. One of the most forceful is the research work carried out by Bruce Fife published in his book The Coconut Miracle, in which he affirms that coconut oil has the power to maintain elevated metabolic rate for 24 hours at the time of consumption, which allows a greater fat burning and a high energy rate.

The truth is that more and more people are interested in using coconut oil as a good tool to lose weight, for example it is one of the most recommended ingredients in the ketogenic diet and the main reason is its benefits to activate ketosis. Contains fats called medium chain triglycerides (MCTs)Unlike most fats, MCTs are absorbed quickly and go directly to the liver, where they can be used immediately for energy or converted into ketones. It is worth mentioning that although coconut oil contains four types of MCT and about 50% of its fat comes from the type known as lauric acid. There is a study in which it was found that fat sources with a higher percentage of lauric acid can produce a more sustained level of ketosis and thus their consumption is associated with benefits to speed up metabolism, fight inflammation and improve certain digestive conditions.

In addition, virgin coconut oil is a food full of antioxidants that protects the body against free radicals and thereby minimizes the risk of suffering from certain chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, its content in essential nutrients makes it a great ally to strengthen the immune system. Also being a vegetable oil is of great help to regulate high cholesterol.

The good news is that contemplating using coconut oil is just as easy as any other cooking oil. The golden rule? Bet on versions of virgin and organic coconut oil, which are characterized by their composition of 99.9% fatty acids. Based on this, we compile 4 of the best ways to integrate coconut oil consumption into your daily diet and lose weight much faster. Take note!

How to lose weight with coconut oil?

1. Eat a tablespoon a day

The most important thing to keep in mind when it comes to coconut oil is moderation. Although it is true that coconut oil helps control appetite, that does not mean that coconut oil does not have its own calories like any other oil, in addition coconut oil contains saturated fat. A good recommendation from nutritionists is start the day with a spoonful on an empty stomachIt is a great alternative to start the day with a lot of energy and is a good remedy to combat any stomach ailment. It is also perfect for increasing sports performance and thus increases the burning of calories very early and is maintained throughout the day.

2. Add to your morning tea or coffee

There is no simpler and more delicious way to use coconut oil. All you have to do is add a tablespoon to your morning tea or coffee, although virgin coconut oil is initially solid, it melts easily in hot morning drinks. Best of all, it is a great recommendation to consume fewer calories throughout the day and this is directly related to your immense satiating potential.

3. Replace the use of cooking oils with coconut oil

For many people it is somewhat intense to eat a direct tablespoon of coconut oil and they don’t like the texture it brings to coffee or tea and it’s completely valid. The good thing is that coconut oil is characterized by its immense versatility, in fact its composition and rich flavor make it very friendly to use in the daily routine. Nothing better than using it as a cooking oil, it is ideal to replace butter or olive oil. Bet on integrating it into your favorite recipes: sautéed vegetables, fish, meat, spread on bread, in smoothies, oatmeal, pasta and it goes wonderfully in smoothies.

4. Consume a teaspoon 20 minutes before mealtime

One of the greatest qualities of coconut oil and weight loss, is that it is a natural appetite suppressant And in fact it is something that does not happen much with other cooking oils. The reason? Coconut oil is what scientists call a “medium chain triglyceride” and the presence of this particular type of fatty acid not only decreases the accumulation of body fatInstead, it acts as an appetite suppressant by increasing feelings of fullness. In such a way that nutritionists recommend under the framework of a balanced diet and with an adequate calorie count, to get into the habit of eating a teaspoon of virgin coconut oil before eating. Not only is it one of the most immediate ways to use coconut oil for weight loss, it is ideal for managing cravings for eating.

