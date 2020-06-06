Every day we consult a large amount of data through the Internet. We live in the age of information And this can be overwhelming. One way to retain content on the network that has been valuable to us is by using bookmarks. In this way, all browsers allow you to save URLs in the favorites section and create folders to organize them.

In relation to this, Chrome for desktop allows sync our bookmarks with an Android device. How to have a copy of your bookmarks from the PC on Android? We explain it to you.

How to have Chrome bookmarks on Android

All the content we store in Chrome is saved in our Google account. So the first thing you have to do is sign in to Chrome. Do as follows:

Click on the user menu, which you will find in the upper right corner.

Click on Activate synchronization.

Sign in to Chrome with your Google account.

In the Activate Synchronization? Choose Yes I accept.

From then on, all your Chrome data, including bookmarks, ** will be syncing ** on other devices with the same account. How to configure Chrome on Android to see the bookmarks of the desktop version? Take the following steps:

Open Chrome and click on the three-dot menu. Opens Setting.

If you are not signed in with your account, tap Sign in or Continue as [cuenta de usuario].

Click on Yes I accept when the message Activate synchronization?

If everything went well, you will receive the message Synchronization is activated under the credentials of your Google account.

What should we consider? Sync bookmarks and other data in Chrome it is bidirectional. This means that if we delete a bookmark from an Android device, it will also disappear from the desktop application. Also, if we edit any bookmark or reorganize it in another folder, changes will be visible on all devices that have our Google account linked.

This is just one of the many tricks that your Android hides, discover them all in our special Cheats section!

