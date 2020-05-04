Instagram has many functions that make it easier to use, but there is something that its users still do not allow: change the lyrics in the texts from the app to put them in italics, bold, strikethrough or in other different fonts. This doesn’t mean you can’t give a personal touch to your texts on the social network.

Fortunately, there are several tools to use different fonts on Instagram, both in the form of Android applications and web pages. In this tutorial, we explain in detail how to use bold, italics, strikethrough and other types of letters in your Instagram posts.

Typefaces on Instagram: how to use bold, italics, strikethrough and others with external apps

In the Play Store you can find numerous applications dedicated to fonts. In our case, to explain how to use italics and other types of letters on Instagram We are going to use Stylish Text, although there are other options such as Cools Fonts for Instagram or Fonts.

The operation of these letter font applications is similar: you must write the text you want to change, copy it to the clipboard and paste it into your Instagram post, either in Stories or in photos for your feed. Step by step, we explain how to use italics, bold and other typefaces with the Stylish Text app.

1st- Open Stylish Text and grant him permissions it needs to function properly.

2nd- After accessing the main screen, write in the text field from the top the word or phrase you want to change.

3º- Analyze the different fonts entering Texts, Numbers or Letters, the three sections available in the bottom bar. So you can find the text you have written in dozens of different styles.

4º- When you find the typeface you like the most for your Instagram post, click on it.

5th- On the new page, click on the Copy button to clipboard, in the lower right corner, next to the Share button.

6º- Once you have the text copied, Enter Instagram and paste it in the photograph or video you want, either for Stories or for your feed.

As you can see, using italics, bold, strikethrough or any other style in your Instagram texts is simple, fast and free. Thanks to these external applications, you can give a very different touch to your publications.

Typefaces on Instagram: how to use bold, italics, strikethrough and others with web pages

As we mentioned earlier, there are also web pages with the same functions as apps like Stylish Text. If you use these tools, you will avoid having to download those applications on your mobile. The final decision is up to you, so we will explain how you can use bold, italics, strikethrough and other types of letters on Instagram with the help of web pages like letters and fonts.

1st- Enter letters and fonts and write the word or phrase you want to change in the first text field.

2nd- Swipe down to see that text in all the styles available on the page. When you have found the one you like the most, click on it and it will be automatically copied on the mobile’s clipboard.

3º- Go to Instagram and paste that text in the photograph or video that you want to publish. Remember, this method works both for Stories and for what you post in your feed.

The process of changing the text for Instagram with the help of websites such as Lyrics and fonts is shorter, but somewhat more cumbersome as it has to work with the annoying advertising of this type of pages.

You have already seen that you have two different options, but they fulfill the same function: use italics, bold, strikethrough and other types of letters in your Instagram posts. Try both methods and choose which one you like best to give this original look to your texts on the social network.

