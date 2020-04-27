If you have an old Android mobile handy that you are not doing anything with, you may want to use it as a small monitor of your computer’s resources. Thanks to the installation of a couple of fairly simple applications it is possible to configure that device to see important data from your PC on another screen.

The idea comes from the subreddit r / pcmasterrace, there a user shared a photo of his tower into which he had introduced an old Android mobile to use as a resource monitor. Now, we are only going to explain how to get this information on your mobile, you will decide where you are going to put your mobile (we do not recommend that you leave it inside the tower, since it can overheat in a dangerous way).

Pitikapp Remote Dashboard

Although Reddit recommended the use of the Remote System Monitor app, we will recommend Pitikapp instead, because not only works on Android but also on iOS, it is easier to configure, it has more options and documentation, it is totally free without advertising, and the interface is more beautiful (according to me).

Now, to use an old mobile or tablet, you obviously need a device. If you just want to try and it will not be something permanent, you can use your current mobile or tablet. You will need the following:

Windows computer and mobile device must be connected to the same WiFi network. Forget about using this if you have the tower connected only via network cable.

You must download the server to install on Windows from this link

You must download the client app for Android from the Play Store, or for iOS from the App Store

We recommend you also download MSI Afterburner so that you have access to more plugins and you can monitor more aspects of the system.

Once you have installed both the server app for Windows and the mobile, make sure you are connected to the same network and launch the app for Windows. Then open your app on the mobile and this it should find your computer automatically.

At the beginning you will not see anything on the mobile screen, to populate it you need to use the app in Windows and start adding widgets. Just click on the cross button on the top left. If you installed MSI Afterburner you will have options to measure temperature and GPU and CPU usage, Frame Rate, and fan speed.

Modules that are not available will have an exclamation point along with information on how to activate them by installing other third-party tools. When you choose any module you will see a configuration screen like this:

From there you can change the color of the meter, give it a name, choose position, scale and gap. When you’re ready, just press the ✔ button to activate it. You will see it immediately on the mobile screen.

From the same mobile you can press and hold a few seconds to move the widgets or resize them as you like. You will have to double tap on the screen to show the options as in the image above.

From the settings you access by tapping the nut-shaped icon, you can change between dark or light theme, change the background for another color or for an image if you wish. But to change the appearance of each widgets you do need to always use the desktop app.

Using something like this can be quite useful if you are one of those who like to see this type of information, especially when you play and you have the entire screen occupied. With Pitikapp you can monitor the performance of your computer on another device, from processor and graphics usage to the frames per second that a game is running at.