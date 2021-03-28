How to use an iPhone to unlock your vehicle

What cars are compatible with the Apple Car Key of the iPhone?

But having a compatible mobile phone is not enough. In fact, given that we are facing a functionality that was launched last year (2020), very few brands have integrated this function into their vehicles.

In fact, at present BMW is the only manufacturer that has announced compatibility with this system in a dozen models, which have been manufactured during or after last summer 2020. This is the case of BMW Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, M5, M8, X5, X6, X7, X5M, X6M and Z4.

Since as time goes on more new models will be supported, it is best to consult with the dealer of our favorite brand to find out if a new car already has this functionality.