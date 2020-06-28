It makes several editions of iOS, from iOS 4 to the already announced iOS 14, Apple makes available to iPhone and iPad users, a function called AirPrint. This has been designed so that we can print our documents from the phone or tablet remotely, without having to go to the printer. But, even these days, many still do not take advantage of it. Therefore, in this article, we want to teach you how to use AirPrint from iPhone or iPad, to save time and effort on your prints.

The first thing you have to take into account is that, unlike what happened when AirPrint appeared, today there are many printers compatible with this service. And also, it is not necessary to Jailbreak our device or anything like that. All you need is a WiFi printer and then follow the steps that we are going to teach you to use this platform.

How to activate AirPrint from iPhone or iPad?

Before we start, we are going to need a little software called AirPrint Activator. The advantage is that both the Windows and Mac versions can be downloaded for free from its website.

Once AirPrint Activator is downloaded and unzipped and installed, follow these steps:

Open the Sharing Panel in System Preferences in Mac OS X, or the Control Panel in Windows Share the WiFi network you have at home and are using on the phone or tablet with your printer Later, open the Air Print Activator app Activate the switch to turn on the remote printing function A pop-up window will appear with instructions for you to set your preferences When you have set your main printer close the AirPrint window

When you’re done with that procedure, to print using AirPrint from your iPhone or iPad, you have to open the document in question. You go to the top option button. One of those shown is, precisely, the Print one. When you click on it, you will be able to select one of the printers that you have previously adjusted. As easy as that is to take advantage of AirPrint.

