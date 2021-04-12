How to use AI to generate free bitcoins

Compartir

The text below is a publicity piece that was not written by journalists at Cryptonews.com.

When you jump on the Bitcoin train, you know a wild ride awaits you, with the price going down and up so fast it’s hard to keep up. However, one thing is for sure, the overall value of Bitcoin is increasing year over year at an incredible rate. Since the start of the pandemic, the price has skyrocketed from just $ 7,200 in January last year, to its current price of close to $ 60,000, albeit with some drops and recoveries in price along the way. BTC is clearly a great investment, but there is certainly a high level of risk and uncertainty, so mitigating your exposure is critical and the best way to do this is with an automated platform.

Reduce risk with an automated platform

Using an AI-based algorithmic trading platform is a great way to reduce risk as it processes all market data for you, at maximum speed, implementing a strategy as soon as pre-set triggers are met. This means you don’t need years of market experience under your belt, or hours of spare time to spend researching and analyzing asset histories, tracking market trends, and sitting in front of a screen, to seize market opportunities so quickly. as they arise. The platform will do it all on your behalf, much faster and much more efficiently.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which experience insane levels of volatility, you must be able to instantly respond to a sudden change in direction and respond rationally without emotion. An automated system will be able to monitor and react to market activity across numerous crypto exchanges simultaneously, in real time, and will never go off course by panic or greed.

The right strategy makes the difference

So when it comes to making money with Bitcoin, what is the correct strategy? Should You HODLing, Buy, and Then Hold Your Bitcoin Long-Term? While that is not a bad idea, it does mean that your capital is idle and you are not actively working on your behalf. Alternatively, you can trade short-term BTC on crypto exchanges, taking advantage of the enormous volatility of the crypto markets. This can lead to big profits, but also big losses. It also requires a great deal of prior knowledge of the market before diving in.

One strategy that is gaining popularity by the day is crypto arbitrage. It is widely recognized as one of the lowest risk forms of investment and, as a result, is in common use by financial institutions, investment firms, hedge funds, and retail investors.

Crypto arbitrage generates profits by capitalizing on the inefficiencies of the crypto exchange. These are brief cases, in which for a few minutes, a coin will be available on several exchanges at different prices, at the same time.

One of the best known crypto arbitrage systems on the market is ArbiSmart, a fully automated platform licensed by the EU. ArbiSmart’s artificial intelligence-based system is connected to 35 exchanges, scanning simultaneously, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Identify a price inefficiency, then buy the currency on the exchange where the price is lowest and immediately sell it on the exchange where the price is highest, to make a profit before the market adjusts naturally and the time difference of price is resolved.

The system can handle a large volume of transactions at a time, finding and exploiting crypto arbitrage opportunities in hundreds of currencies at the same time, requiring a level of speed and multitasking that no human could ever achieve. The risk is minimal not only due to the stability and sophistication of the system, but also because you can continue to make money, consistently and predictably, regardless of what is happening to the value of Bitcoin.

How to know that your crypto is secure

Anyone who knows anything about digital currency markets is aware that there are unfortunately quite a number of bad actors in the crypto space, largely due to the anonymity of decentralized financial systems, but also due to the current under-regulation of this. still – asset class under development.

If you want a secure automated platform to generate Bitcoin, then you need to do your research and find a reputable company, with a stellar reputation on the web, which, more critically, is fully licensed and regulated.

For example, ArbiSmart is licensed by the FIU and authorized to provide regulated crypto financial services throughout the EU. As a result, the business must separate client and business funds, maintain sufficient operating capital, undergo regular external audits, undergo background checks, follow rigorous data security protocols, and implement strict client and counter verification procedures. money laundering.

ArbiSmart also has an excellent reputation online with positive reviews in the press and on social sites such as Twitter, Reddit, and Telegram, as well as a superior critical rating on Trustpilot where the company is commended for providing thoughtful support services and knowledgeable withdrawals. fast, hassle-free and fulfilling your profit guarantees.

Set profit goals and achieve them

When it comes to earnings, this is where an AI-based crypto arbitrage system really shines. With ArbiSmart, a quick glance at the company’s Accounts page will show that the system can offer predictable and guaranteed returns, starting at 10.8% and going up to 45% annually, depending on the size of your investment. So depending on your account level, you can know in advance exactly how much you can expect to make in passive profit, per month and per year, from automated crypto arbitrage trading.

With ArbiSmart specifically, the amount of your initial investment will also earn you additional earnings, both from compound interest on your earnings and the increasing value of RBIS, the platform’s native token, which is already more than triple in value!

When you sign up with ArbiSmart, you simply make a deposit in fiat or crypto and the platform takes over from there. You change your funds to RBIS, using them for crypto arbitrage trading, although your funds can be withdrawn at any time, in euros, Bitcoin.

Since it was introduced in early 2019, the RBIS token is up 350% and analysts project that it is on track to outperform BTC and ETH. The company is experiencing steady global growth and the platform is steadily gaining in liquidity and popularity, creating greater demand as supply declines. Additionally, the RBIS token is currently in the process of being listed on exchanges and when it becomes tradable in the next few months, this will push the price up even further, creating a lucrative stream of additional passive income.

When it comes to profiting from the overall growth in the legitimacy and popularity of cryptocurrencies, the safest and most profitable way to win is with an AI-based crypto arbitrage platform. With ArbiSmart, you can get a guaranteed return of up to 45% from crypto arbitrage trading, while also benefiting from the growing value of the company’s native token, all effortlessly. Want to learn more?

Visit the company website or get involved and start investing today.