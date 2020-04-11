In these times of boredom, several celebrities began an unusual but fun and original challenge: the #PillowChallenge. Your pillow can be your best outfit. Learn!

April 11, 2020

When we believed that there could be no more challenges than that of toilet paper, that of roll up, that of abstract shoes, at this time came a new diversion from the hand of a novel look: the Pillow Challenge.

It is a dangerous dress made with cushions. That’s right: your new party dress for after these times is at your fingertips. Surprise yourself!

It doesn’t matter if it’s feather, sofa or bed, square or smooth, it is enough that it is medium-large and that you have a belt.

Now to do it, first cover the front of your body with the pillow, power up your wasp waist, keep your face serious and preferably pose without turning around.

How to participate in the #PillowChallenge?

Can you do it another way? Of course! The idea is to have fun and innovate, although we would not be surprised if it is the next ‘fashion cry’ as soon as we finish these weeks. It would be crazy!

.