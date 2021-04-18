How to use a double mask to protect yourself against covid-19

4 reasons not to stop using a mask even when vaccinated 0:43

(CNN) – Check the fit of that double mask if you want to be better protected against the new coronavirus, says a new study.

According to lead author Emily Sickbert-Bennett, associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, the added protection provided by the double mask is not so much about adding layers of fabric, but about removing the gaps. or poorly fitting areas of the mask. The study was published this Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

“We have found that the use of two non-fitting masks does not provide the filtration benefit of a single well-fitting mask,” Sickbert-Bennett said in a statement.

“The best type of double mask use is when both you and the person you are interacting with are wearing a tight-fitting mask correctly,” he said.

How to properly use a double mask

Generally, double masking involves placing a disposable surgical or medical mask under a cloth mask.

Disposable surgical masks are made from three layers of non-woven fabric, usually made of plastic. The colored top layer is made from medical grade spunbonded polypropylene, which is a resin polymer that is heat bonded into a fabric-like structure. Surgical masks are made with nasal wires that can be used to better fit the mask to your face (and prevent your lenses from fogging up).

According to the CDC, you can make a disposable mask a better fit by knotting the ear rings where they meet the edge of the mask, and then folding and tucking excess material under the edges. The CDC has a video showing how to do it.

This is the step by step to use double mask

Effective masks

When you choose your fabric mask, it should be 2 or 3 layers with a tight weave, according to studies. Use the light test to check the fabric: If you can easily see the outline of each of the fibers when you look at the mask in the light, it is probably not effective.

Choose fabric nose wire masks, the CDC says, and then “bend the nose wire to fit the face.” Place both masks on the bridge of the nose, under the chin and flush with the face, resting along the skin. “The cloth mask should push the edges of the disposable mask against your face,” says the CDC.

An important note: two disposable masks should not overlap. They are not “designed to fit well and wearing more than one will not improve the fit,” says the CDC.

Also, don’t put on two layers of KN95-type masks, the CDC advises. KN95 masks are not certified by the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, but some KN95 mask manufacturers have received emergency use approval for use in healthcare settings in the United States.

Check the fit of the mask

Here’s how to check if your mask fits properly, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rest your hands on your face around the outer edges of the mask.

Inhale and exhale, checking that no air comes out of the area near the eyes or from the sides of the mask. If the mask is tight, you will notice that the hot air enters the front of the mask and you may see that the material of the mask moves in and out with each breath. Remember that none of this works if you pull the mask down to reveal the nose. Wear the mask at all times.

The CDC suggests that men shave their beards or at least trim them close to the face. “Masks designed for people with beards are being evaluated, and information will be provided when available,” the CDC said.

How to fix the bad fit?

If you have fitting problems, the CDC suggests that you consider using a mask adapter, or brace, to prevent air from leaking around the edges of the mask.

A mask adapter is a small frame-shaped device that is usually made of solid or stretchy plastic. It fits over the mask and is attached to the face with headbands or ear loops. These devices are reusable, so you will have to clean them well after each use.

If used correctly, mask filters can increase protection “against aerosols in the size range that is considered most important for the transmission of SARS-CoV-2,” the virus that causes covid-19, according to the CDC.

Cleaning the masks

Make sure to clean and dispose of the masks properly as well. Surgical masks are for single use only, and if they become dirty they must be carefully disposed of and replaced, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The CDC recommends storing dirty cloth masks in sealed plastic bags until you can wash them.

«Wash wet or dirty masks as soon as possible to prevent them from getting moldy. Wet masks can make it difficult to breathe and are less effective than dry ones, “says the CDC.

Dry your mask completely in a hot or warm dryer, the CDC says, or by hanging it “in direct sunlight to dry completely.” If you can’t hang it in direct sunlight, hang it or spread it out and let it dry completely.