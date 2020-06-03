Instagram It is one of the most powerful social networks and one of the most popular that, unfortunately for some, is mostly focused on mobile. We can take a look at our timeline from the desktop through its website, even send direct messages recently, but not upload photos.

To get upload photos to Instagram from PC we can use Vivaldi, one of the best alternative browsers based on Chromium that exist. The only browser that, today, allows us to fully use Instagram from Windows 10, macOS or Linux easily and without complications.

Vivaldi, a Chromium-based browser with multiple customization options, allows us to use Instagram from the computer as if it were the mobile application.

How to configure Vivaldi to use Instagram from the PC

To start use Instagram on PC through Vivaldi, once the browser is installed and configured to our liking in terms of bookmarks and general preferences, the first thing we will have to do is access www.instagram.com and log in to our user account.

Once this is done, we will look at the left part of the interface, specifically the narrow column that Vivaldi presents with different icons. Will click on the + symbol (Add web panel), a small window with the Instagram URL will open and we will click on the + button that appears in it as we can see in the previous image.

From this moment, On the left side we will have at our disposal Instagram in its version for mobile browser, which allows us to use the social network as if we were in the mobile application.

When uploading a photo (or even a story), we will proceed as usual: click on the Add button. In this case, a Windows explorer screen will open to look for the image that we want to upload in our folders. It will be uploaded, we will apply the filters and modifications that you think are convenient and it will be published normally.

When we do not want to use Instagram or any of the so-called Vivaldi web panels, we will click on its icon in the left column; In this case, we will click on the Instagram icon. With it, you will hide. To reopen Instagram, another click. An easy and fast method, although not the only one.