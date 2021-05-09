Start to stand out on Instagram by uploading GIFs to your stories or publications, it is very easy.

Instagram is one of the most complete social networks in terms of functionalities and integrations. Thanks to this, users have an infinite number of ways to express themselves with their friends and followers. For this same reason, today we will explain how to upload a GIF to Instagram step by step. It is much easier than anyone imagines?

GIF lover? Well, we know how fun they are and how useful they can be in any type of conversation. When you start using them on a social network like Instagram, you will start to Stand out from the crowd with each of your stories or posts.

So you can upload a GIF to Instagram step by step

Yes you want it upload a GIF to Instagram, quickly and effectively, then you have reached the indicated site. Below you will see a list of steps that you must complete to complete this process, follow them and start using GIFs within this platform as soon as possible.

Since Instagram doesn’t offer a native way to put GIFs, the first thing you should do is install the GIPHY application. You can do it immediately by pressing the button below these lines.Login with your GIPHY account Or create a new one. Search for whatever it takes to get a good GIF to post on Instagram (you can use the search bar to find a particular GIF).

Tap the share icon, the one with the paper plane.Among all the options offered by this application, obviously you will have to choose InstagramAt this point, you will have to choose if you want add the GIF as a post to your Feed or as a Story.

It is done! GIPHY will automatically convert that GIF so you can post it in a social network as varied as Instagram. Without a doubt, this will help you make a difference on this platform. Do it and become the sensation of your group of friends!

As you have seen, the GIPHY application eliminates the hassle of manually converting your GIFs into videos and represents a simple solution for you to convert your GIFs into MP4 files that you can upload directly to Instagram. It is an application that, if you use it wisely, will be key to increasing your number of followers.

Do you want more popularity in this social network? Then better take a look at this list with the best applications to get followers on Instagram or install one of the 9 best apps to create spectacular Instagram Stories.

And if you are looking to monetize, check out this article that explains how to make money with Instagram even if you are not an influencer. You have realized? Instagram is a platform that apart from having a strong social component, allows you to achieve really incredible things. So if you wanted become a true king of InstagramMake sure to put everything you read into practice in this guide.

