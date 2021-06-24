how to upgrade, system requirements and more

Windows 11 is here. Microsoft’s rumored operating system is official And it comes with more news than expected, although with many continuity features inherited from its predecessor, Windows 10.

Microsoft wants to encourage adoption of its new operating system, so it is making the upgrade process easy. Users with genuine copies of Windows 10 will be able to upgrade to the new system for free.

Updates to Windows 11 will begin rolling out at the end of 2021 and will continue in 2022. Windows Update will take care of notifying Windows 10 users when the update is ready to be downloaded and installed.

Microsoft ensures that the “free upgrade offer” does not have a defined expiration date, but points out that those who do not have Windows 10 installed must purchase the corresponding license to use Windows 11.

However, before the first stable version is released, Windows 11 will pass through the hands of the Program participants. Windows Insider in beta form. They will have the possibility to test it in advance.

Minimum requirements to install Windows 11

Unsurprisingly, Windows 11 raises the minimum installation requirements. Microsoft’s new operating system will ask for hardware features present in almost all computers today.

1 GHz or faster processor with 2 or more 64-bit compatible cores 4 GB of RAM 64 GB of internal storage DirectX 12 / WDDM 2.x compatible graphics card At least 9-inch display with HD resolution (720p) .Secure Boot.TPM 2.0. Internet connection and a Microsoft account to activate Windows 11 Home.

These are the minimum installation requirements. If the computer does not comply with them, Windows 11 cannot be installed. To facilitate the process, users can download Microsoft PC Health Check to automatically check your system.

Also, to enjoy an optimal experience and unlock specific features, Microsoft indicates that additional or higher hardware will be required.

Windows 10 users who wish to remain on that system or who cannot upgrade to Windows 11 will continue to receive support and enhancements until October 14, 2025. However, they will continue to receive security patches for a while longer.

In case you make the decision to upgrade to Windows 11, all files and programs should be preserved. However, it is recommended to take a backup before starting the upgrade process.

As in previous versions, if after updating users are not satisfied with the new system, they will be able to return to Windows 10 within a maximum period of ten days.

