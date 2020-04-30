UNEMPLOYMENT. Since Tuesday April 28, jobseekers have to update them monthly. As a reminder, you have until Friday May 15 at midnight. We explain the procedure to follow.

[Mis à jour le 29 avril 2020 à 11h52] Were you persuaded to escape this obligation during this period of coronavirus health crisis? Think again ! The monthly declaration of job seekers to Pôle emploi remains compulsory. “All job seekers, including those arriving at the end of the entitlement (…) must update from today, Tuesday April 28, until Friday May 15 midnight “, explains one in particular on the Pôle emploi site in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. Are you wondering about the need to update? Know that this is essential to stay registered and continue to receive your return to work allowance (ARE) if you are compensated, during this period of unemployment. Keep in mind that the Pôle emploi site may experience some slowdowns, due to the high traffic on its website. Tuesday, April 28, the first day for updating, it was even inaccessible in the morning. Questioned by BFM Tech, Pôle emploi said it had exceeded one million people updated at 11 am Tuesday morning, “which is much higher than usual”. Do not panic if the site is still experiencing some delays. Are you wondering how to update yourself? We will explain everything to you.

To note : Pôle Emploi advisers can be reached by email and by phone at 39 49. “Job center supporting the collective containment effort, and to limit travel as much as possible, job seekers should not go to an agency “, we warn on the website. “During this period, all appointments are canceled“.

As you know, you have until May 15 to update, and avoid being struck off. You are not familiar with the Pôle emploi website? Several options are available to you:

You can update yourself online, on the Pôle emploi website or via the “My space” smartphone application : to do this, you must connect to your particular space, using your username and your password. Forgot your username ? Do not panic. You can find it through your email or phone number. Once connected, you have access to the declaration service. You must then start by specifying if you are in training or not. Then comes the time when you must specify your professional situation: Did you work ? If yes, how many hours, and what is the amount of your gross wages (actual or estimated)? “Even a single account between the 1st and the 31st, declare it“, we insist in a dedicated explanatory video. You will then have to answer a succession of questions relating to possible sick leave during the period, etc. Do not forget to answer the last question:” Are you still looking for a job? “. This question will determine whether or not you remain registered as a job seeker. Check the information and confirm.

By phone at 39 49 : you don’t have internet access? Take your username and personal code to contact Pôle emploi by phone. “Need an advisor? Dial 4 during opening hours,” says one.

Keep in mind that your advisor can be contacted if necessary. His email is in your personal space.

What is now the required membership period?

It has been reviewed, so that some employees are not left without resources during this period of confinement. Since November 1, 2019, you had to have worked six months out of the last 24 months. Decree No. 2020-425 of April 14, 2020 published Wednesday in the Official Journal has reviewed this provision in an exceptional manner. From now on, an unemployed person must have worked six months out of the last 27 months preceding the end of their last employment contract. Same sound of loophole for the intermittent of the spectacle and the artists: the duration of affiliation is from now on of 507 hours over the last 15 months, against 12 in normal time.

How is the reference salary calculated?

The Ministry of Labor has indicated that periods of inactivity which are not covered by an employment contract will not be taken into account when determining the daily reference wage during this period of crisis. As a reminder, the SRJ serves as the basis for calculating your unemployment benefit. “From September 1, 2020, the daily reference salary (SJR) (…) will correspond at an average income representative of both the periods worked and the periods not worked in the past 24 months “, said a statement on the ministry’s website. “However, exceptionally, periods of inactivity not covered by an employment contract during the period of health crisis will not be taken into account for the determination of the RLS and will have no effect on the amount of allowances“.

What about the declining unemployment benefits?

This is another provision of the very recent decree published in the Official Journal. The decrease in unemployment benefits after six months for incomes above 4,500 euros gross has been suspended. As a reminder, this provision had been implemented on November 1, 2019 and was to come into effect on May 1.

I am unemployed at the end of my rights, what has changed with the coronavirus crisis?

As explained above, the executive has agreed to extend the payment of unemployment benefits (called return to work allowance or ARE) in the context of the epidemic, until it is over. According to the economic daily, Pôle emploi should prioritize the files of beneficiaries whose deadline is imminent.

Normally, a jobseeker who has reached the end of the benefit period may, under certain conditions, receive the specific solidarity allowance (ASS). As a reminder, monthly resources must not exceed a certain threshold (1,171 euros for a single person, 1,841 euros for a couple). The amount of the ASS reaches 502.20 euros per month for a single person with less than 669 euros of monthly resources. You don’t qualify for unemployment benefit because you haven’t worked long enough? Under certain conditions, you can benefit from the active solidarity income, called RSA and paid by the Caf, which concerns people without resources, supporting documents. The amount for a single person is 559.74 euros.

I resigned before confinement, can I receive unemployment benefit?

Normally, resigning employees – except for legitimate reasons – are excluded from the unemployment insurance scheme. Exceptionally, the device is reviewed. Will be concerned the employees who resigned “shortly before confinement, before March 17, and who had a promise of employment, in CDI, in CDD”. Please note, these are employees whose “new employer terminated the contract within 65 days from March 1” or whose “effective hiring could not take place, but the person has a promise of hiring or, failing that, a certificate from his employer justifying the postponement of hiring“, said the Ministry of Labor.

What is partial unemployment?

First of all, keep in mind that technical and partial unemployment are strictly the same thing. In reality, it is up to your company to resort to partial activity. When a company uses short-time working, it must pay compensation to its employees, part of which is paid for by the State. Do you want to know more? Consult our dedicated file without further delay.

Know thatit is possible to combine unemployment benefit and partial unemployment benefit. “Note that the cumulation between unemployment benefit and partial activity allowance may be total, for employees who already fully accumulated their salaried compensation with unemployment benefit,” says one on the dedicated site of Pôle emploi. Do you know that your employment contract ends soon, before the end of the partial activity? In this case, you will have to think about register with Pôle emploi as a job seeker if it is not yet the case.

Will the executive abandon unemployment insurance reform, while unemployment threatens to increase very sharply in the coming months? The economic crisis triggered by containment could lead to additional spending of three billion euros in additional unemployment benefit for the period only from March to May, according to a note from Unedic released Tuesday evening. An increase which “results mainly from the less activity of the million beneficiaries who each month combines unemployment benefit and salary from a resumed activity,” said Unedic.

Asked about unemployment insurance on Wednesday at the microphone of France Inter, Muriel Pénicaud only repeated that “we had to look if there were rules to adapt”. The unions are demanding the abandonment of a reform deemed very severe and part of which already entered into force last November. As a reminder, the second component was to be implemented on April 1, measure postponed to September.

She aims to tighten the calculation of the return-to-work allowance for workers who alternate short contracts and periods of unemployment. Tourism, catering or events are particularly concerned. These sectors have been hit hard by the current crisis. It would therefore have been inappropriate to implement the reform immediately. From September 1, if the reform does come into force, some major changes should be expected: lhe daily reference salary will be evaluated over the last 24 months. He will then divided by all the days, worked or not, between the start of the first contract and the end of the last.

Mechanically, this will lower the allowance, sometimes very significantly. According to Unédic’s calculations, some 850,000 new entrants would have an ARE of 22% lower on average. This measure should make it possible to achieve 1.1 billion euros in savings from 2021. As a reminder, the first part of the reform was implemented on November 1, 2019, via the tightening of the opening of rights.

You have lost your job and want to know if you meet the conditions, do not panic. Bear in mind that public and private sector employees can benefit from the AER under the same conditions. But what are these? We summarize the rules in force:

“You have to be involuntarily unemployed“, we specify on the service-public.fr site. This means that the end of your employment contract can only result from the following reasons: dismissal for a economic or personal motive, revocation, the non-renewal of a fixed-term contract (CDD) or a resignation considered legitimate (read below).

You must prove that minimum working time, and therefore have enough contributions. We are talking about the affiliation period. Concretely, if you are under 53 at present, you must justify six months of work “(130 days or 910 hours) in the last 24 months on the end date of your employment contract “. This duration was extended to 27 months in the context of the crisis.

Be imperative registered with Pôle emploi within 12 months of the end of your employment contract or complete a training course included in your personalized job access project (PPAE).

Finally, you have to perform “positive and repeated” acts to find a job.

You must not have reached the legal retirement age set at 62 or meet the conditions of the full rate.

Can you touch unemployment after a resignation?

Yes, at provided that the reason for your resignation is legitimate. By legitimate, we mean in particular the fact of resigning to follow the person with whom we are in a relationship. This reason is valid, both for civil servants and employees in the private sector. On the dedicated service-public.fr site, a list is given, which you can find in full, here. Here are some examples :

You were forced to move : to follow your spouse or your parents, after a marriage or a PACS, because you are the victim of conjugal violence or because your handicapped child is received in a structure far from your home.

You have resigned from an assisted contract or CDDI (fixed-term integration contract, for young people under 26 in great difficulty for example or beneficiaries of social minima) to do qualifying training.

You have a professional retraining or business creation project.

Can a dismissal for serious misconduct give rise to the payment of an unemployment allowance?

Yes, dismissal for misconduct, whether simple, serious or heavy, is considered a disciplinary and personal reason. It is part of the unemployment compensation. As a reminder, gross negligence means a fault the facts of which are attributable to the employee and which does not allow its maintenance. This is the case of abandonment of post for example, from indiscipline or from insubordination and of drunkenness during working hours, for example.

I made a contractual break with my employer, can I touch unemployment?

Yes, when you have agreed to a contractual break with your employer, you can claim to receive the return-to-work allowance paid by Pôle emploi.

To establish the amount of the return-to-work allowance, Pôle emploi takes your old salary into account. The gross ARE amount per day is thus composed:

On a fixed part of 12 euros

Of an equivalent variable part at 40.4% of the reference daily salary. The latter is equal to annual reference salary divided by the number of days worked over the last twelve months, preceding the last day worked. “The maximum number of days worked retained over the reference period is 261 days”, can we read on the public service website. “The calculation of the RLS is obtained as follows: SJR = reference salary / (number of days worked x 1.4)”.

You are lost ? Do not panic. The public service site gives the example of an active person who worked from January 1 to December 31, 2019. As such, he therefore worked 261 days. If during this period he earned 25,000 euros gross, then the following formula is used to determine his reference daily salary: 25,000 / (261 x 1.4) = 68.42 euros. In reality, the AER must be between 57 and 75% of the reference daily salary. “The net amount of the ARE cannot be less than 29.26 euros“, can we read on the service-public website.

Note that you have the possibility of estimating the amount of your unemployment benefit thanks to the simulator put online on the Pôle emploi website, here. Note: this tool does not yet take into account the unemployment insurance reform which came into effect on April 1. As Pôle emploi clearly specifies on this same page, it is preferable to be already registered and to carry out an estimate in your personal space. “The result you get will take into account your situation,” it is argued.

Keep in mind that the return to work allowance is declining for very high income earners. If the daily AER is greater at an average gross monthly salary of € 4,500 on average, a 30% reduction is applied from the 7th month of payment (with a floor set at € 2,261 net per month) “, we say.

How long is the compensation?

It depends on the duration of the job you have held for the last 24 months preceding your loss of job and your age. Here are the rules that apply since November 1, 2019, for employees in the private sector such as civil servants:

You are under 53 and have exercised 6 months in the last 24 months : you cannot benefit from compensation.

You are under 53 and have worked more than 6 months in the past 24 months: unemployment compensation between 182 and 730 calendar days (includes all calendar days including holidays).

You are between 53 and 54 years old, you have worked less than 6 months in the past 36 months: no compensation.

You are between 53 and 54 years old, you have worked more than 6 months in the last 36 months: the duration of your unemployment benefit is between 182 and 913 calendar days.

You are over 55 or over and have worked less than 6 months in the past 36 months: no unemployment benefit.

You are 55 or over, have worked for more than 6 months: you can receive compensation for a period between 182 and 1,095 calendar days.

As a reminder, people who have reached retirement age, in theory, can no longer benefit from the return to work allowance. “If you are over 62, and have been receiving AER for at least 1 year, the payment period can be extended until you meet the conditions to benefit from a full pension rate”, explains public service on its site, provided that you have contributed 12 years to unemployment insurance, or failing this, you can prove 100 quarters of pension contribution.

Please bear in mind that losing your job does not immediately lead to unemployment benefit. Beforehand, you must register with Pôle emploi as a job seeker. Note that you can register the day after your last day of work. Attention, we remind you, you must register within 12 months of the end of the contract to obtain unemployment benefit.

To register, nothing could be simpler: go to the Pôle emploi website, at this address: https://candidat.pole-emploi.fr/inscription/preambule. You must have several documents to prepare your registration:

Your ID,

Your social Security number (which you can find on your Vitale card for example),

Parts of your professional career (Pôle Emploi certificate, payslips, etc.),

CV

RIB

Once your registration is complete, a personal space is created. You can find different documents there and above all send several files in order to receive unemployment benefit. And after ? Within 30 days of your registration, you must go to an interview with a Pôle emploi advisor. If you are lost, know that you can contact Pôle emploi by phone at 3949.

Keep in mind that the return to work allowance is not paid once your registration is completed. Pôle emploi applies a waiting period of seven days. Also note that if you have received compensation, at the end of your employment contract for paid holidays, a period known as “deferred compensation” applies. It is determined by dividing the amount of your allowance by the reference daily salary. We then obtain a number of deferred days.