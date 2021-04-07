It is a simple process, but necessary to receive all the news that Google launches.

The applications installed on your smartphone regularly receive updates to introduce new tools and security improvements from their developers. One of which you must keep always updated is Google Chrome, the most popular web browser for Android.

Google works constantly on this application, so it is important that you know how to update google chrome and how to always keep updated the Navigator. In addition to explaining all this, at the end of the article we will see Why is it so important that you keep Google Chrome updated on your mobile.

How to update Google Chrome for Android

Updating Google Chrome for Android is a simple process that you can do directly from the Google Play Store, the application store for Android. These are the steps you must follow:

Opens Google Play Store on your smartphone.Open the side menu swiping with your finger from left to right on the screen or by clicking on the button with three horizontal lines in the upper left corner.In the options menu that appears, click on “My applications and games”.Within sections “Updates” or “Installed”, search for Google Chrome and click on the button “Update” that appears to your right. After a few seconds of waiting, the application will be updated.

Another method to update Google Chrome on Android is use alternative stores to Google Play Store, like APKMirror. Simply enter the Google Chrome page in APKMirror and download and install the latest version manually available from the app. Thus, you will already have the latest news from Google Chrome on your Android smartphone or tablet.

How to always keep Google Chrome for Android updated

Manually updating Google Chrome does not involve any work, as it only takes a few seconds, but it is better if the application updates automatically and you can not worrying about looking if new versions have arrived of the app or not from time to time.

So you can always keep Google Chrome for Android updated:

Go into Google Play Store on your Android.Use the search engine to enter the Google Chrome home page in the store Click on the three dots button in the upper right corner Check the box “Update automatically” in the drop-down options menu.

In this way, the Google Chrome application on your device will download and install the latest available updates automatically, saving you all the time it takes the manual update process.

Why is it important to keep Google Chrome up to date

Keeping Google Chrome updated on your Android is important, first of all, to be able to use the new functions introduced by Google. The application is updated every month, with news such as changes in the tab panel.

Having the latest available version of Google Chrome is also important for performance reasons, as using older versions can affect the functioning of the browser. How can you notice this? Suffering slow navigation through the pages, unexpected closings of the app or that it does not respond to your requests.

Google Chrome: so you can easily uninstall it on your Android

Finally, keeping Google Chrome updated is necessary for security reasons. If you have an outdated version of the browser on your mobile, it is more vulnerable to possible cyber attacks that steal your personal information.

Features, performance and security are the three reasons why always keeping Google Chrome updated on your Android is so important. We have already seen that it can be updated automatically, so you will not have to worry to have a browser always up to date with the news.

