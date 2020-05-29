As in all current consoles, the titles developed for the Nintendo Switch they are updated from time to time. The studios that created them often add specific content or modes, and all we have to do is download them. However, you may have problems with this procedure from time to time. Therefore, we are going to teach you how to update games on your Nintendo Switch, and how to avoid the main flaws that this feature exhibits.

Automatically update games, the best solution

By default, the Nintendo Switch tends to update the games that we have automatically downloaded. Of course, it notifies us by means of a notification so that we are aware, and asks us if we want to download the new version at that time or later. The point is, since this mode can be disabled eventually, we have to make sure it works or there will be no updates.

We have to go first to the System Configuration, moving with the cursor of the console. Several alternatives will appear on the left, but you must select the System Inside, you must scroll down, looking for “Automatic software update” You have to activate this function if it is deactivated

And why can that feature be disabled? The reasons are varied, and some are indirectly related, so it is difficult to detect them. For example, when we ask the console to save bandwidth. So, in your effort to avoid using our network, you will disable features like this.

Check for updates manually, another alternative

Obviously, there are users who, due to circumstances such as the aforementioned, prefer to keep their automatic updates disabled. Not bad, of course, but at least once a week you should check that there are no new versions available. Please note that updates do not always involve extra content. Sometimes they are designed to repair security holes. It is the same with the Nintendo Switch firmware updates, so pay attention.

To check for updates on your own, follow one of these tutorials:

Title by title

Activate the application of the game you are interested in updating If you are connected to the Internet, the console will notify you of a new version available Click on Download, and the update will be downloaded immediately When the update has been downloaded and installed, you can play without problems You have to repeat this action for each title you intend to verify

From the main menu

Go to the main menu of the console, and stop over the game you want to update Click on the + button and you will see the software options Select Update software via Internet A message will appear informing that you are looking for new published versions If there is none, another message will tell you that you are using the latest software version available. But if there is, you can select Download to start the process From the same main menu you can follow the progress of the download Once the installation has finished, the game will work normally

Update from another device

Since version 4.0.0, we can update games on Nintendo Switch without the need for an Internet connection. Although for this it was necessary to have a second device to serve as a support, like this:

Go to the main menu of the console, and stop over the game you want to update Click on the + button and you will see the software options Select Select Match versions by local communication You will see a screen with other people enjoying their consoles. Click Next One of the users must Create group, and the others must join it When all have joined, the creator must click Start communication If someone in the group had a version earlier than the last one, they could still launch the most recent one

The weak point of updating Switch games in this way is that the security vulnerabilities will remain there. It may get you out of trouble, but then update with some other step-by-step.

Share it with your friends!