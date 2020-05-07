In the Android store we have everything from free applications to other Freemiums with an optional micro-payment model, or a single payment to unlock it and / or remove advertising. But there are also applications that provide a service under a subscription model. If you want to cancel your subscription, it is not worth uninstalling the app simply, because that will not cancel said subscription. This is what you have to do:

What happens when I cancel a subscription

If you cancel a subscription, you can continue to use the content for the remainder of the period for which you have paid. For example, if you buy an annual subscription of 10 EUR on January 1 and decide to cancel it on July 1:

You will be able to access the subscription until December 31. You will not be charged another annual subscription of 10 EUR at the beginning of the new year.

Cancel a subscription

By uninstalling an application, your subscription will not be canceled. To cancel it:

Go to the page play.google.com.

Check that you are logged in in the correct Google account.

On the left, click My subscriptions.

Select subscription that you want to cancel.

Click on Manage> Unsubscribe. If you have an application subscription and it is withdrawn from Google Play, the next subscription will be canceled, but the previous ones will not be refunded.

Resume or restore a subscription

If your subscription is canceled, but still active:

Go to the page play.google.com.

Check that you are signed in to the correct Google account.

On the left, click My subscriptions.

Select subscription that you want to restore.

Click on Restore. You may not be able to restore some subscriptions.

Pause a subscription

Some applications allow you to pause your subscription, but it will remain active until the end of the current billing period.

Access the page play.google.com.

Check that you are logged in in the correct Google account.

On the left, click My subscriptions.

Select subscription you want to pause.

Click on Manage> Pause payments.

Select the period during which you want to pause payments.

Click on Confirm.

Resume payments for a paused subscription

You can resume your subscription at any time. To do this, follow these steps:

Access the page play.google.com.

Check that you are signed in to the correct Google account.

On the left, click My subscriptions.

Select subscription that you want to resume.

Click on Manage> Resume. Your subscription will resume immediately.