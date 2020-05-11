         How to unlock the bootloader of Xiaomi phones to install MIUI 12 or any other ROM

All Xiaomi phones have the bootloader blocked to prevent the installation of ROMs other than those stipulated by the model or to prevent ROOTs on the devices, for example. However, Xiaomi provides a way to unlock said bootloader: without requests, without excessive complexity and, yes, with a wait of several days. Always with risks to be taken: mobiles will be less secure and all information will be erased in the process.

Installing a cooked ROM or Chinese firmware with a specific MIUI update are two reasons why many users would unlock the bootloader of their Xiaomi. The brand does not prevent advanced use of your devices, although it does make it difficult to avoid the risk of them being blocked by delicate processes, such as ‘flashing’ a ROM. Removing the bootloader lock takes several days of waiting and the use of a tool for Windows. All Xiaomi owners can do it, but it should be appreciated that it really is worth it before getting down to business.

Warning: Unlocking the bootloader is a process that can damage your device. If you decide to do it, make sure you know the risks well and that you assume the possible problems that it may generate.

Unlocking the bootloader erases the entire mobile

To ROOT a Xiaomi, change the recovery, install a Chinese ROM or one from Xiaomi.eu it is always necessary to go through the process of unlocking the bootloader. The brand has been improving this process until eliminating the need to request the release manually, as it happened before: now you only need to download the My Unlock application for windows and wait. This has made the process easier, but not to be trusted: Unlocking the bootloader not only formats the phone, it also poses a security risk. From Xataka Android we advise you to assess the risks before starting the process: we do not take care of what may happen to your Xiaomi.

To unlock the bootloader of a Xiaomi mobile, you need a Windows computer (the system can be emulated), a PC program (download Mi Unlock from the MIUI website and install it) and a USB cable. Further, make backup copies of everything you consider important on your phone. Photos, contacts, messages and others: unlocking will factory reset your Xiaomi.

Unlocking the bootloader completely erases your Xiaomi: make a backup before starting the process

Once you have everything ready, perform the following steps to unlock the bootloader of your Xiaomi mobile:

Open Mi Unlock on your computer and log in with your Xiaomi account. It must be the same account that is registered on the mobile you want to unlock.

Turn the phone off completely and start it by pressing and holding the volume up and power buttons. The ‘fastboot’ mode should appear.

Connect the mobile to the computer via USB and wait for Windows to recognize it and load the correct drives. On the application screen, the ‘Unlock’ button will turn green.

Click on ‘Unlock’ and accept the security warnings. Remember that unlocking the bootloader involves a security risk for your phone.

Once Mi Unlock verifies that your account and mobile are suitable, the software will make a request to the Xiaomi servers with the associated device (you no longer have to do it yourself). The hours you should wait until the bootloader is permanently unlocked (seven days) will appear on your computer screen.

My Unlock alerts you of the hours you must wait

Once the time has elapsed, you can finish the unlocking process. Your mobile will not warn you, nor will Xiaomi send you a message as your mobile is already suitable: you have to remember.

Connect the mobile to the computer, open My Unlock, press the button, accept the warnings and wait for the process to finish. In the event that the waiting time has not expired, the application will tell you how many hours you have left.

Remember: Unlocking the bootloader completely erases the data on your phone, restoring it to the factory default. Make backup copies before unlocking it.

When you have unlocked the bootloader you will see an open padlock appear at system boot. The process can be reversed by ‘fastboot’ as long as the recovery installed is the original from Xiaomi: it is advisable to lock the bootloader again when you have installed the new ROM on the phone.

