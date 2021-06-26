Unlock multiplayer in Genshin Impact and have countless adventures with your friends.

Since its appearance in September 2020, Genshin Impact is a game that has given a lot to talk about in all parts of the world. Without a doubt, this RPG game has everything you need to keep you entertained in front of your mobile screen. For this same reason, today we will explain how to unlock Genshin Impact multiplayer to play with friends. Take your adventures to another level!

Genshin Impact’s multiplayer options let you play with up to three friends, which makes your gaming experience that much better. As it is a title whose huge open world is full of adventures, everything is much more fun when you do it in company.

Genshin Impact multiplayer: what can you do?

Genshin Impact changes noticeably when you play it in multiplayer. Why? Because certain special characteristics and limits are established. For example, all players have access to teleports unlocked by the host, but only the host can open the chests, continue the story missions and talk to the NPC’s.

Without a doubt, the Genshin Impact cooperative andIt’s great for exploring the world, running dungeons with the help of your friends, completing daily missions as a team, upload the experience of your characters and more.

What to do to unlock Genshin Impact multiplayer?

In case you did not know, Genshin Impact multiplayer options are locked at first. That is, there are things you must do in the game so that you can get access to them. Do you want to play with your friends once and for all? Then make sure to follow these steps.

Play solo until your Adventure Rank is raised to level 16. This could take approximately 10 hours (remember that your character’s level is not the same as the Adventure Rank level). Upon reaching Adventure Rank level 16, Genshin Impact multiplayer will be unlocked.

After reaching this level, a star will appear at the top of your screen, near the mini map, with which you can access the cooperative mode of Genshin Impact. You have realized? The process is easy, but it cannot be done instantly.

Remember that the Adventure Rank is the one that establishes how strong are the enemies you run into in the game. To increase this attribute in your character, you can perform missions, overcome Domains, unlock teleportation points or level up the Statues of the Seven. Do you want to get better at the game? Then this guide will be very useful for you because it shows you how to quickly level up Genshin Impact characters.

How to play Genshin Impact with friends?

After unlocking the multiplayer options of Genshin Impact, you can play with up to three friends who have also activated the cooperative mode of this RPG. All you have to do is press the button for multiplayer and your friend list will appear (They will have to share the UID with the people you want to play with).

On the other hand, it should be noted that it is also possible to allow unknown players to join your game and that you can join as a guest to another host’s game. If you have not tried this interesting game yet, first take a look at the requirements and compatible phones for Genshin Impact. To enjoy!

