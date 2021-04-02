If you don’t use the Google browser, just follow these steps to uninstall it from your mobile or tablet.

Google Chrome is the most popular web browser for Android, but it doesn’t have to be the favorite of each and every user. In case of not being used due to other preferences, it is best to uninstall google chrome and thus save all the memory it occupies on the device.

The Google browser comes pre-installed on most mobile phones and tablets with Android operating system, but it exists a process to uninstall it from the terminal It hardly takes a few seconds of time.

How to uninstall Google Chrome on your Android

Google Chrome is one of the most complete browsers to navigate on Android, there is no doubt about that. The company has endowed it with remarkable speed and interesting functions such as the creation of QR codes for each website and the now essential dark mode.

However, this browser also has flaws, such as a privacy that does not shine as much as rivals like Brave Browser. For one reason or another, there are users with Android devices who choose to use other browsers on a daily basis.

In that case, it is an option to uninstall Google Chrome to take advantage of that space it occupies for the storage of other files, something especially positive if your mobile or tablet does not stand out especially for its free memory.

As it is an application pre-installed on Android, the most normal thing is that the device don’t let you uninstall it, the option is to deactivate it and thus it will not appear in the list of applications or receive updates. This is the procedure to disable Google Chrome on Android.

Open the settings of your Android.Enter the section “Applications”Click on “Google Chrome” and then on “Force stop”Finally, tap on “Deactivate” so that Chrome disappears (almost) from the device. In some models the option may be “Disable”.

Unfortunately, this is the most effective solution to make Google Chrome disappear on a device. If regret appears in the future, it is always possible reinstall google browser following the same procedure.

