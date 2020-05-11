Here we explain how to uninstall Windows 7, 8 and 10 applications that you do not like or that you simply do not use from the operating system.

Delete that hated program

It happens all the time. You have decided to remove a program from your computer because it is unusable, obsolete, or simply unnecessary. And now that?

There are two ways to get rid of the unwanted program. One is to open the uninstall function or the program that may come with your application. The standard way for Windows, though, is to use the Apps & Features feature or Add / Remove programs in Control Panel, and that’s what we’ll cover today.

Navigate to the program uninstall utility

Uninstalling is an easy task. To do this, you will need to know how to access the Add / Remove Programs utility (Applications and Features or Program Features depending on the version of Windows you have), and a small amount of time (depending on the size of the application you want to remove and the speed of your team).

The procedures below are written for Windows 10, Windows 8.1 8, and Windows 7. To get started, you need to open the Control Panel for your version of Windows.

Two new methods to uninstall Windows applications

In Windows 10, there are also two other ways to remove programs that are a bit simpler than the Control Panel method.

Windows 10 Start Menu Option

The first way is the simplest and fastest method to remove an application.

Select Start.

Find the program you want to uninstall by scrolling through the All apps list.

When you find the Windows Store program or application you want to get rid of, hover over it with the mouse and right-click.

From the menu that appears, select Uninstall Windows applications.

Under Programs and Features, scroll to find the app you want to uninstall, select it, and then select Uninstall.

Windows 8 and 8.1 users can also use this method. However, instead of right-clicking on a program in the Start menu, you should right-click on the Start or All Applications screens.

Windows 10 Settings Application Option

Another option is to follow the method of the Settings application. Start by browsing to Applications and Features. A list of all installed Windows Store desktop applications and programs will be displayed on this screen of the Settings application.

Select the Start button and then go to Settings.

In Windows Settings, select Windows Applications.

Under Applications and features, scroll down to find the application you want to uninstall.

Select the app, then select Uninstall.

Confirm the removal by selecting Uninstall again.

Follow the instructions to uninstall the program.

Uninstall applications in Windows 8.1 and 8

In addition to the right-click method that appears in the Windows 10 section, Windows 8.1 has a similar way of removing applications through the Programs and Features control panel.

Press the Windows key or select Start in the lower left corner to open the start screen.

Locate the application you want to uninstall and right-click on the application icon and select Uninstall.

The Programs and Features control panel applet will open. Make sure the correct app is selected.

Select Uninstall / Change and follow the uninstall wizard to complete the removal.

Uninstall apps from Windows 7

Like previous Windows systems, Windows 7 uses the Start menu to initiate any uninstall.

Choose the Start button (round and colorful Windows button).

Select the Control Panel.

Select Programs.

Under Programs and Features, scroll down to find the program you want to uninstall.

Go to the program and then select Uninstall.

Follow the uninstallation prompts to complete removal of the application.

