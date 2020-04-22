On several occasions we have talked about different ways of giving new life to an old mobile, one of the most interesting being that of turn an Android smartphone into a surveillance camera.

Now that a good part of the population already works from home, take advantage of an old device to use it as security camera that allows keeping certain areas of the house under surveillance –for example, those in which our children are- can be a very good option. In this guide, we explain how to do it step by step.

So you can use your Android mobile as a surveillance camera

What do you need: An Android device (mobile or tablet) to be used as a surveillance camera An Android device (mobile or tablet) or a computer that will be used as a viewer An app to configure both the camera and the viewfinder. In this case, we will use Alfred Surveillance camera

How to configure the device to be used as a camera

Once you have installed the application that we propose on the device that you are going to use as a surveillance camera, you must carry out the necessary configuration. We have chosen this app precisely given its ease of configuration and use. You just have to follow these steps:

Open Alfred and create an account or log in with Google (note that you must use the same account on the device you are going to use as a viewer).

Give the application the necessary permissions.

Finally, place the device in the place in your house that you want to keep an eye on.

In camera mode, you can turn on options such as motion detection, or turn on power saving mode, which will dim the screen brightness and lock taps to avoid triggering power consumption.

Now, you already have your mobile configured as a surveillance camera. Easy, right? Finally, you only need to ** configure the app as a viewer on any other device.

How to configure the device to be used as a viewer

The process for use a device as a viewer camera is just as simple. In addition, in this case the option of use another Android device to see what the camera is recording, or access from a computer through the web version of Alfred, something very useful in case you do not have a second smartphone or tablet at hand. The process to configure the app is as follows:

If you are going to use a mobile:

Open the Alfred app and log in with the same account you used on the device you are using as a camera.

Select the “Player” mode, and then choose the name of the mobile or tablet that is being used as a camera.





As you see, whichever way you choose, the process is extremely simple in both cases, and it shouldn’t take you more than a few minutes to configure your mobile as a surveillance camera. Also, if you have several old mobiles that you don’t use, you can associate them with your Alfred account to monitor different areas of your house. Keep in mind, though, that some of Alfred’s functions require a Premium subscription.

