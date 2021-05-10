How to turn your face into an emoji and make a custom avatar on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the instant messaging applications that more users have, but surely you do not know most of the functions that it can offer. In case you didn’t know, you can create your own emojis and stickers and personalize your messages. If you want to know how to implement the previous tricks, you just have to keep reading the news.

Custom emojis

People who have an iPhone have the possibility to put their face in the emojis of the application. To create, edit or use them in applications such as Instagram or WhatsApp, click on the emoji icon that you will see at the bottom left of the space bar on the native iOS keyboard. Once there, you will have to go to the left completely and there will be some pre-generated Memojis. To create your ‘I emoji’ click on the three points next to these and you will enter a screen with all the available Memojis and, to the left of everything, you have a ‘+’ symbol. A screen will open where you can create a new Memoji.

You can choose hair color, skin tone and intensity, hairstyle, head, ear, eye and mouth shape … or add facial hair, makeup, glasses and headwear . Once you have an emoji to your liking, save it by pressing OK, and you can use it from the keyboard.

Do not think that being Android you were going to be excluded, you can also choose to download an application that allows customization. In addition, the latest Samsung models already bring the ‘My Emoji’ tool to create an avatar to your liking.

Different typefaces

Although it is possible to make changes from the same writing bar, some users already knew the trick of symbols. However, we want to remind you again:

Bold font: The message must be accompanied by two asterisk symbols, one at the beginning and one at the end → * message *.Italics: The procedure is similar to the previous one, but in this case you must use underscores → _message_.Crossed out message: Markers should be placed at the beginning of the message and at the end → ~ message ~.Change the font: If you want to leave aside the default font that the app incorporates, you just have to place three flying commas at the beginning and at the end → “ `message“`.

So you can see how the different fonts are on WhatsApp. 20BITS

Create a sticker with your face for WhatsApp

If you like ‘Memojis’, personalized stickers are not far behind. For this reason, applications to make ‘stickers’ with your face -or with your cat’s! One of the most popular is Sticker Maker, which allows you to create your own WhatsApp sticker packages with your photos in a very simple way.

Sticker Maker is available for both iOS and Android And it allows you to create sticker packs for pets, for your girlfriend, for your family or for your friends in three easy steps.

You just have to download the app from the App Store or Google Play (free), open it and create a new sticker pack. The next step is choose the image you want to use from your gallery -or take a photo through the camera-. Remember that in this step you must give the app access to your photos.

Once chosen, you must trim it: for this you can choose between a cut with the ‘smart selection’ option in the app, do it manually with your finger with the ‘freehand’ option or a cut in the shape of a square or circle. If the option you choose is manually, a small magnifying glass will appear so that you can see in detail what you are cutting. You can also leave the photo as is, although the result will probably be somewhat less fun.

Before saving the sticker you can add text and change the outline. Then add the package to WhatsApp by pressing the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ button.

You will find your new stickers on iPhone in the stickers tab, which you can access from the text box and changing from the ‘GIF’ option to the sticker option. In the case of Android, open an individual or group chat and in the box to write text, touch the symbol of the emojis and there select the option of the stickers.

