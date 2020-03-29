Currently there are a large number of applications, from one that allows you create your own deepfakes, until another with which follow all flights live. Even Google has recently launched one with which you can learn to program and that is perfect for these days of quarantine. However, some of the applications, due to the large number that exist, go unnoticed. For example, in the Google store you can find an app that turn your Android mobile into a Nintendo Switch controller.

With millions of people locked up in their houses due to quarantine by coronavirus (Covid-19), many will choose to spend time finishing those video games that they have half or pending. For example, turning on the Nintendo Switch to play Mario Kart 8 with friends can be a good way to entertain yourself. However, at home you may only have some Joy-Con, the controls of the Nintendo hybrid console; so if other family members want to participate in the fast-paced kart racing, they cannot do it. Until now, since thanks to JoyCon Droid yes they will. It is an application that turn your Android mobile into a Nintendo Switch controller.

We recommend you | Singapore has launched its own app to fight the coronavirus and it could really make a difference.

Developed by DeepBlue Labs, this application allows you to turn an Android smartphone into Joy-Con or Switch Pro Controller, the official controller of the popular Nintendo hybrid console. This app, which is available completely free on Google Play, connects via Bluetooth connection and turns the smartphone screen into a Nintendo Switch controller. It should be noted, however, that the phone must be running Android 9 Pie or later for the application to work, an app that is currently in a testing phase, so there may be errors.

An app that transforms your smartphone into the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

Also keep in mind that there are certain devices where the application may not be fully functional. The creators of JoyCon Droid assure that it is the perfect application for those users who have a Nintendo Switch in their possession and who don’t want to spend more money on some Joy-Con. Among the features of the application are the accelerometer and gyroscope.

In the same way, the movement controls can be too sensitive, although, perhaps, the biggest problem with this application is the absence of buttons, especially for those people who spend hours playing video games. Feeling the button is crucial when playing, since this way you know which button is being pressed. With virtual controls something different happens, and that is that sometimes you need to look at the mobile screen to see if the finger is in the right place to press one of them. However, this application is a good resource if you need more controls at home to enjoy the multiplayer titles of Nintendo Switch, one of the consoles of the moment.

Follow Andro4all