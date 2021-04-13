How to turn next-gen mobile phones into ‘mini scanners’

The security systems used in airports are highly effective, but require large devices and high cost.

Now a team from the University of Oviedo has managed to develop a prototype using only sensors found in next-generation mobile phones, which could turn them into ‘miniscanners’ to see through objects with identical results in terms of quality and efficiency, at a much more affordable price.

“We have designed an electromagnetic imaging system that manages to transform these mobile phones into scanners to see through objects such as paper, cardboard or clothing, exactly like the security systems used in airports around the world” , says one of its creators, Jaime Laviada Martinez, researcher at the Signal Theory and Communication Group of the Asturian University.

Two types of advanced mobile phones

The advance is supported by two types of mobile technology. On the one hand, phones that have a built-in radar. This is the case of some Google devices that were designed to detect gestures such as turning pages with the movement of the hand. “We have given a twist and we have used that little radar to open a world full of possibilities,” says Laviada.

On the other hand, there is 5G telephony, which emits and will emit more and more in very short millimeter waves that allow high resolution images to be obtained. “With this increase in frequency, we gain in resolution and what was once a simple spot is now a very clear image. We have obtained very clear images of scissors or keys, for example ”, comments the researcher.

Joining cameras and built-in ‘radar’

To convert mobiles into miniscanners, a combined technology has been used: mobile cameras to follow the mobile’s position and communication units to broadcast and transmit, just like a radar does.

“To obtain the image, we use the cameras of the mobile phone and move the phone in front of the area we want to scan in a zig-zag fashion and, in addition, we use the radar or the phone’s own communication system to transmit and receive waves. Thanks to this combination we have achieved tremendously sharp images ”, says Jaime Laviada.

“This research allows anyone to have access to a millimeter wave scanner, which has enormous potential in many areas,” says the researcher.

Applications in airports, construction and food

According to its creators, one of the clearest applications of this technology is the security of airports and events, but it could also be used to detect manufacturing defects in buildings, in the search for residential pipes or even the exploration of foreign particles in food .

The team from the University of Oviedo is now making progress in the search for commercial agreements that allow the economic exploitation of their discovery.

This advance is part of the project Advanced technologies in millimeter waves for wearable or handheld devices (MILLIHAND), whose objective is “to solve social challenges thanks to technology”.

Within this initiative, researchers have advanced in the creation of devices that can be used on clothing or used on the hand itself. One of the objectives of the project is to design a radar integrated into clothing, a kind of ‘technological baton’, which can be used by visually impaired people to detect and avoid obstacles.

