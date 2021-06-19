Find out how to turn subtitles on or off in Disney Plus and you’ll never have language problems again.

Thanks to the magic of subtitles, Disney + and all streaming platforms allow you to enjoy content in almost any language. However, not everyone knows what to do to configure them properly. For this same reason, today we will explain how to turn Disney + subtitles on or off.

Sometimes you may not give them the value they deserve, but can you imagine a life without subtitles? Well, it would definitely be a bit complicated. Yes you want it get the most out of Disney + subtitles, then you have reached the indicated site.

Of course, you must bear in mind that available languages ​​depend on the content in question. In Spain, it allows you to choose between 16 different languages. However, it all depends on the movie, series or documentary you want to see and the specific language it has.

How to activate Disney + subtitles on Android

Do you watch Disney Plus from the comfort of your Android? Well, this is what you must do to activate or deactivate the subtitles.

Open the Disney + application on your mobile. If you haven’t installed it yet, you can download it automatically from the button below these lines. Look for something that catches your attention and play it.When you are inside the player, press the square button at the top left to turn the subtitles on or off.

How to activate Disney + subtitles on your computer

If what you want is change Disney Plus subtitles on your computer, then do the following.

Open the official Disney + website from the browser of your choice. You can access directly from the link below these lines.When you have entered the platform, look for a movie, documentary or series that catches your eye. Have no idea what to see? Well, you could give any title on this list a try with the 15 best Disney + series and movies. Once inside the player, press the button that square that is in the upper right part.It is done! At this point you will only have to activate / deactivate the subtitles or choose the language that suits you best. Something that you should be clear about is that one thing is to configure the subtitle language in Disney + and quite another is to change the interface language. If you are interested in the latter, then take a look at this tutorial that explains how to change the language of Disney + easily and quickly.

How to customize Disney + subtitles on Android

In case you did not know, Disney + lets you customize subtitles so you can put them to your whim. All you have to do is follow these steps. eye! This configuration is not done within the Disney + app, but from the configuration of your Android.

Enter the Settings of your mobile.Access the section of AccessibilityLook for the option to Subtitle.Flip the switch To activate them, tap Caption Style to customize to your liking and you’re done. This is how subtitles are customized on Disney + from an Android device!

How to customize Disney + subtitles on your computer

Customize Disney + subtitles on your computer It is also a piece of cake, you just have to do the following.

Enter the official website from Disney Plus.Pick something to play.When you are inside the player, press the square button in the upper rightAs soon as the subtitle options appear, press the gear button (it’s also top right) to customize.

Clever! In this section you can change caption font, color, size and more in seconds. It couldn’t be easier!

