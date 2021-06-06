How to try YouTube Premium for free: all your options

These are all the options available to have YouTube Premium at your fingertips completely free of charge.

Do you want to enjoy your favorite videos without annoying advertising? Listen to your favorite playlist without interruptions? Access to brand-new, commercial-free content? If you want all this and more, you just need YouTube Premium.

Surely you are wondering, what is YouTube Premium about? That is precisely what we want to talk to you about, so join us to discover it and best of all, how can you enjoy it totally free.

What is YouTube Premium?

YouTube Premium is the evolution of “YouTube Red”, a monthly subscription service that allows you to enjoy your favorite content, exclusive productions and a set of additions that improve your experience as a user within the platform, with the main advantage that it is without advertisements or interruptions.

What benefits does YouTube Premium offer?

As we have told you, with YouTube Premium You get a set of very interesting benefits that we mention below:

Content without ads or advertisements

Possibly the main attraction it offers you YouTube Premium is to be able to enjoy all the content within the platform no ads. By having this service, automatically all video advertisements (from the web or mobile devices) disappear.

Similarly, this advantage extends to other features such as Youtube music. We know how annoying it is to be enjoying your favorite song and an ad skipping that cuts off your inspiration. Goodbye to annoying ads!

Playback in the background and offline

One of the features most desired by YouTube users is to be able to play content with the screen of your device turned off (background), as we regret to tell you that it is an exclusive function of the Premium version.

Added to this functionality is the possibility of enjoying your content offline, thanks to the fact that you can download the videos you want and see them whenever you want from your mobile device or computer.

Offline mode

If you like it listen to music and watch videos from YouTube anytime, anywhere, you will surely be pleased to know that with YouTube Premium you can Download videos under the same application and enjoy its content without an Internet connection.

YouTube Originals

If you did not know it, we present it to you. YouTube Originals It is the place where all the exclusive YouTube productions reside, where we can highlight some such as Cobra Kai, Step Up: High Water, Single by 30, Impulse, Liza On Demand and many more.

To all these series, we have to add unpublished content by other creators or YouTubers among which stand out PewDiePie, Poppy and the Paul brothers (Jake and Logan).

Google Play Music

If you’re music lover (and surely on more than one occasion you let YouTube give rhythm to your days), Youtube music It is a platform that you will love. To summarize, we can say that it is about the Spotify or Apple Music from YouTube, millions of songs, artists and genres in one place.

But that’s not all, you will also have access to YouTube Music Premium, whose main characteristic is the power play content in the background from mobile devices, either online or offline, wherever and whenever you want … and without ads.

How much is YouTube Premium worth?

Very well, surely you are wondering and how much do I have to pay to enjoy all these advantages? To answer your question, we tell you that there are two plans that you can subscribe to as you wish:

YouTube Premium

Basic: 11.99 euros per month.Students: 6.99 euros per month.Family plan: It can be used by up to 5 people from the same household for 17.99 euros.

Youtube music

Basic: 9.99 euros per month.Students: 4.99 euros per month.Family plan: It can be used by up to 5 people from the same household for 14.99 euros.

These YouTube plans include 1 month free or 3 months free according to the country of residence. In addition, you can be attentive to exclusive promotions by the system.

How to try YouTube Premium for free

Now, we know that you are really here because you want to know how to get YouTube Premium free, without having to spend a single penny. Well, we tell you that there are not many options that you have available. Still, don’t worry, these are the ways to make it totally legal.

The first thing you should do is enter the YouTube Premium website, now go to “Try it Free”A floating window will open in which you will see that you can enjoy 1 month totally FREE of all the benefits of YouTube Premium. You just have to enter your card details, password and confirm. Once you have finished the subscription process, go to “Settings YouTube Premium free for one month.

Note: If you want to try the month for free again, you will have to create a new account with a different debit or credit card.

YouTube Premium free with a VPN

USA has a greater variety of promotions to have YouTube Premium free. Unfortunately it is limited to users from SpainHowever, you can access these promotions through a VPN.

The first thing you should do is locate a reliable and secure VPN, you can review our list of free options.From your favorite browser and in incognito mode enter the Best Buy store, which offers a YouTube Premium service free for 3 months (for new subscribers) .Click on “Add to cart> go to cart”A new window will appear where you will see a short description of the product and the price. In this case, as the service is 100% free will appear $ 0.00Click on the yellow button which is shown on the right side to go to the payment method.If you are not registered in Best buy, you must fill in the form to log in and verify your account with your email.After this point, you must finish filling in the data to send your order of YouTube Premium free; and even if they ask for your credit or debit card information and address, no charge will be made because the service is Free and the shipment will be done digitally, that is, by email.Confirm the data and information. You will receive a message stating that your order will be shipped soon. You will receive a digital invoice which will indicate the order details.In a couple of days you will receive a YouTube Premium Gift Card for 3 months freeRedeem the code and you’re done.

YouTube Premium free with Google products

There is another way to get 3 free months of YouTube Premium and it is thanks to the promotions offered by the platform to US users. Apart from the one we discussed above, with some Google products or mobiles you can have the service for free. They stand out among them:

Nest and Chromebook: if you buy and activate before January 15, 2022 any of these Google products: Google Home Mini, Google Nest Mini, Google Home, Google Home Max, Nest Audio, Nest Hub, Hub Max, Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, Chromecast with Google TV or Nest Wifi Point, Chromebook you can enjoy 3 months free on YouTube Premium.

Note: Only those users who have never had a subscription with YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Music, will be able to access these promotions.

Now that you know what it is about YouTube Premium, its benefits and how you can enjoy it totally free, What are you waiting for? Start enjoying your favorite content without distractions and annoying advertisements from the comfort of your mobile device or computer whenever you want.

