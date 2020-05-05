Microsoft introduced just over a year and a half ago Project xCloud, its video game streaming service that will allow users to enjoy their favorite Xbox titles – including the latest generation – through their mobile phone, computer, console or television; in true style Google Stadia or NVIDIA GeForce NOW. A service whose beta already works in Spain And that at Andro4all we tell you how you can try it.

Last week it was already announced that Project xCloud opened its registration in 11 new countries, including Spain, opening the doors to all users who would like to register to see how it works. Now, as commented by our Alpha Beta partners PlayXbox Project xCloud has kicked off its preliminary version, so Spanish users can already try the beta of this service, which is called to make things difficult for other platforms.

How to access the Xbox Project xCloud beta

Microsoft’s streaming game service You already have your beta available in Spain, so that a certain series of users can test it to know its operation first hand, in addition to being able enjoy the complete catalog of console games through your mobile devices, such as smartphones or tablets. Even from the @MondoXbox account on Twitter they have shared a video in which you can see that said beta is active in our country.

As seen in the tweet below these lines, Project xCloud local servers have already been activated, reason why several users have been able to enter the platform from their Android smartphone to see the entire proposal of the company in its video game streaming service. Available games include titles like Gears 5, Destiny, Vampyr, World War Z, Dead by Daylight or Yakuza 0, among many others.

#XCloud is now available in Spain we can finally enjoy local servers for the use and enjoyment of the service pic.twitter.com/XjHcQqvlDG – MondoXbox (@MondoXboxEsp) May 5, 2020

How can the Project xCloud beta be accessed? The platform is only available by invitation. The registration was opened a long time ago, so calls have started to be sent by email to selected users. In this way, and if you registered at the time to test the service, check your email account to see if you have been one of the lucky ones to taste the beta of the Microsoft video game streaming service. If you have not received any email confirming your participation, do not worry, since the company plans gradually include players over time.

In the same way, it should be noted that in order to test the service it is necessary to have an Xbox One controller, which must be synchronized with the mobile phone. It is also important to have a mobile device compatible with Android version 6.0 or higher and Bluetooth version 4.0+. Finally, you must have a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection at 5 GHz with 10 Mbps download, and with the Xbox Game Streaming app, with which to log in with the account that was used to register for this preliminary version. On the other hand, Microsoft already confirmed that during the preliminary version it is not necessary to have the games or a console.

