In July 2019 we told you about Pokémon Iberia, a very popular ‘fangame’ (not Nintendo official) at the hands of Eric Lostie, who has made the game go viral on Forocoches. The main limitation of the game is that could only be played on PC, so his arrival on Android was expected as May water.

For a few weeks the game can already be tested on Android, still in the testing phase to detect errors, but perfectly playable if we have an accompanying mobile. We are going to tell you how this game is installed on Android, how you can play and some of the limitations that we can find.

Pokémon Iberia can be played on Android

Pokémon Iberia is a very peculiar game. Parody all topics of Spanish society while we visit cities like Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville or Ibiza. We will be able to make stops in Mercadona, confront independence politicians or try the arduous task of having it rain in Murcia, among other topics.

Pokémon Iberia runs perfectly on an Android with relative power. However, it is in the testing phase and there are some bugs to fix

Eric Lostie has managed to port Pokémon Iberia to Android, a great job considering the technical complexity of the game, despite the fact that its main theme is humorous. As indicated in Forocoches, the game is in the testing phase, so it may have some small errors. Different foreros have reported some bugs with certain attacks or small areas of the game, but the bulk of the game can be played smoothly, being exactly the same as in the PC version.

It must be taken into account that the game requires a powerful mobile since, although it is an RPG, it comes quite loaded with content and it is necessary to have good hardware to move it. In our tests we have used a Samsung Galaxy S20, in which the game runs perfectly, although it has managed to warm up the terminal somewhat (so we can get an idea of ​​how the hardware has to work).

How to install Pokémon Iberia on your mobile

To install Pokémon Iberia we are going to need three files. JoiPlay, a free open source application that will allow us to run the game, a plugin for it and the game itself. The first thing is to install the JoiPlay APK and, later, we install the APK with the plugin. They are two quite light apps that do not take up much space.

Then we will download the game itself. It is in .zip format, so we just have to go to our file explorer and unzip it. The decompression speed will depend on the memory of your phone, although you should bear in mind that it weighs more than one giga.

When we have unzipped the game, we go to the JoiPlay application. Here we simply assign the name that we want to the game and in the ‘Executable File’ section we look for the ‘Game.exe’ file that is found inside the folder that we have unzipped with the game. JoiPlay allows you to configure the controls to our liking, so we just have to adjust them and start playing.

Done, once we have completed the steps we can get fully into Albacete to go pick up our first Pokémon. Stress again that the game is in testing phase and although it is fully functional it can have some bugs. However, the purpose of being able to play this fangame on Android is already a reality.

More information | Car forum

Share



Pokémon Iberia: how to try on Android the popular ‘fangame’ that parodies the topics of Spain