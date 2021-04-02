How to try HBO GO for free

Enjoy the HBO GO trial period totally free.

Enjoying the best series and movies today is really easy thanks to the number of streaming platforms at our fingertips.

Although Netflix is ​​the best known and most popular, we cannot forget about great alternatives such as Disney + or HBO. And we want to talk about the latter.

Why did you know that you can try HBO GO completely for free? Hundreds of high-quality movies and series on your smartphone or tablet without having to pay anything. We explain it to you.

How to activate the HBO GO free trial period

HBO GO is an application that gives us immediate and unlimited access (whenever and wherever we want) to our favorite HBO series, as well as movies, documentaries and other content.

Although to enjoy all the content of HBO GO we have to have an active subscription to HBO, It has a free trial period in the event that we are new subscribers, a period that will serve us not only to test the platform, but also to see all the content that we want or can.

To start the free trial on HBO GO, all you have to do is download the app on your Android device, click on “Start Free Trial” and follow the steps to create an account.

You just have to keep in mind that in order to use the free trial we have to enter a valid payment method although we will not be charged anything Unless after the free trial is over, we want to continue using the HBO service.

The length of the free trial depends on the country and the provider, although as a general rule it is usually 14 days or 30 days.

HBO GO is available on computers, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, Android devices of any kind and some models of smart TVs such as LG or Samsung.

