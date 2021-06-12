How to try Google Stadia Pro for free

If you have not tried it yet, take advantage of the opportunity to have all the advantages of Stadia Pro completely free.

In November 2019 Google He launched Stadia, its video game platform via streaming.

In case you don’t know it yet, we tell you that the platform Google Stadia It has two membership plans: a base subscription, which is free and allows you to use some free games, and the Pro subscription, which is paid and provides unlimited access to games and add-ons.

Google Stadia begins to be available (but limited) on iPhone and iPad

Good news for those who want to know the benefits of membership Stadia Pro is that they have the possibility of trying it for free for a period of 30 days for those who have the basic subscription or 90 days if they have a paid Google One subscription. During this time they will be able to access all the available games and enjoy the latest updates without depositing a single penny.

Right now we will tell you everything you need to know (and do) to get this Google Stadia Pro free trial.

How to use Google Stadia Pro for free for a month

Users who have a Google Stadia account and who reside in one of the countries in which this promotion is available, may use the service of Stadia Pro for a period of 30 days completely free of charge.

The offer is available to both new and registered users, except for active or previously active subscribers of Stadia Pro.

The necessary conditions to be able use Google Stadia Pro for free are as follows:

When filling out the registration form you must provide a means of payment, but calm, You will be charged absolutely nothing until the 30-day free trial period has expired. If you do not want to be charged any fees, you must unsubscribe before the end of the free trial month. For information on how to cancel the service, go to g.co/stadia/subscriptions.At the end of the trial period you will be charged the standard rate for a monthly subscription to the service Google Stadia Pro. This cost may vary depending on the country, but currently, the price for Spain and other European countries is € 9.99 per month.Keep in mind that if you regret it, you will not be refunded any partial amount, if you did not cancel Before 30 days, you will be debited for a full month using the payment method you have provided during your registration. If you decide to cancel your subscription to Stadia Pro, you will no longer be able to continue using the free games and add-ons you have obtained. However, you will not lose access to the games and add-ons you have purchased. Similarly, if you re-subscribe to the Pro membership, you will once again have access to all the free games and add-ons that you have previously obtained. a game, you can also continue to use add-ons that you previously purchased for that game.Requires an active Google account and registration for Stadia. Use of Stadia is subject to the Stadia Terms of Service and Privacy Notice.

This is all it takes to have free access to Google Stadia Pro.

Now, we had told you at the beginning that if you are a Google One subscriber you can access a period of 90-day free trial. Next we will tell you all the details.

How to get a free trial of Stadia Pro for 3 months

Google Stadia offers a free promotion for residents in Spain and other countries that have a Google One subscription, this offer consists of a Google Stadia Pro free trial for a period of 3 months.

As in the previous case, there are certain requirements to be met in order to have access to this benefit and we are going to detail them for you right now.

The first requirement to access this offer is not to have an active Pro subscription now or to have never had one. New users can redeem the offer at the time of creating their Stadia account. Those who already have an account created, can subscribe to the trial period from stadia.com/pro To be a beneficiary of this promotion, it is necessary to have a paid Google One subscription, a trial Google One subscription or be a member of Google family group that has a paid subscription to Google One. Stadia Pro, you can do it at the time of redeeming the offer, although during the registration process you will be asked to enter a payment method, You will be charged absolutely nothing for the first three months. Also, you can cancel your subscription at any time before the trial period ends, if you do not want to pay for the service. You can consult the information on how to cancel the subscription at g.co/stadia/subscriptions.At the end of the three months, if you did not cancel the service, you will be charged the standard monthly payment of Stadia Pro. Similar to the 30-day trial, Google will not issue refunds for partial billing periods, and add-ons purchased during the free trial are also non-refundable. Stadia Pro subscription means losing access to previously purchased free games and add-ons, but you will still have access to previously purchased games and add-ons. Re-subscribing will regain access to all free games and add-ons you previously owned.Offer expiration date is December 31, 2021 or while supplies last, whichever comes first. Critical requirement is have an active Google account and be registered with StadiaThe multiplayer experience is the main problem with Google Stadia, according to the CEO of EA

New to Stadia?

Playing Stadia is very easy, all you have to do to get started is follow these steps:

Sign up at Stadia.comDownload the Stadia app for Android or IOS. You can also play from a Chrome OS desktop, laptop, or tablet with a controller or HID-compliant USB keyboard and mouse. Play via Wi-Fi on Google Pixel phones or other compatible Android devices.

Google Stadia can be played on Android TV and Google Chromecast, we will tell you everything in our article.

You can also find a tutorial created especially for new users on the official Stadia support page.

In which countries is the free trial for Google Stadia Pro available?

Finally, as we mentioned before, the Google Stadia Pro free trial It is not found in all countries, so here is a list of the countries in which it is available:

Canada (in English language)

Canada (in French language)

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

UK and Ireland

USA

Now you know how try Google Stadia Pro for free, surely you are already tempted to do the test.

