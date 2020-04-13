Last November Google officially launched the market its new streaming video game platform called Stadia, that in Andro4all we could try and that recently confirmed that one of its most anticipated functions will come to Android soon. A service that for a few days allows try your Pro subscription completely free for two months, and we tell you how you can do it.

Google confirmed through its official blog that Stadia Pro is free to try for two months. On the occasion of coronavirus (Covid-19), a pandemic that keeps millions of people at home without being able to go outside, the Mountain View company believes that video games can be a very useful option to socialize with family and friends from a distance, so you can free access to their streaming video game platform free of charge for two months in 14 different countries. An opportunity to test the full potential of Stadia and to get your hands on some of its exclusive games, such as GYLT, by Tequila Works.

Therefore, any user who registers now will get two free months of Stadia Pro with access to nine different games like GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection and Thumper, among others. In the same way, they will also be able to acquire more games in the store, which they will be able to play even if they cancel their subscription to Stadia Pro. It is also important to note that those who already have a paid subscription to Stadia Pro, they won’t have to pay it in the next two months. After this period, the subscription will have again a monthly price of 9.99 euros, which can be canceled at any time.

How to try Google Stadia Pro for free for two months

To try Google Stadia Pro for free for two months, you only have to carry out a series of steps, if you do not currently have such a subscription. Every new user who wants to play in Stadia must register on the web, download the app Google Stadia for Android or iOS devices and play from a desktop, laptop or tablet Chrome OS with a remote control or with a mouse and USB keyboard compatible with the HID standard.

In addition, it can be played through Wi-Fi on the phones of the Pixel range Google or other compatible Android devices. However, it should also be noted that Google wants to have responsible behavior Regarding the increase in demand for Internet traffic due to the current situation, so to reduce the burden on Internet use from the company they have worked in a temporary function that would change the default screen resolution from 4K to 1080p.

It is important to note that the majority of users who play through a computer or laptop you won’t notice any difference in the quality of the game, but they will be able to choose between the different data usage options of the Stadia application. So it’s really simple try the Google Stadia Pro subscription, which will make quarantine at least a little more entertaining.

