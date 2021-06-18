How to try Disney + for free: every possible way

Here’s what you need to do to get a few months of Disney + for free.

Do you want to have Disney + free? These are the best options to access the streaming service and enjoy the disney classics without paying a single penny.

Disney + is one of the platforms of streaming content most important today, exceeding the 100 million users around the world. Thanks to their varied catalog and constant growth, they have managed to position themselves within the market.

If you are looking for an alternative to platforms like HBO, Netflix or Prime Video, You should try Disney + and for this, we tell you all the ways you have to do it totally free and thus decide if it is worth subscribing to their service.

What is Disney +?

Before going on to explain how to try Disney + for free, It is important to review what this platform is about and what its advantages are. In this way, if you are still not completely clear, you can solve your doubts.

As we mentioned to you, Disney + is a streaming content platform of original movies and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and much more.

Among the most outstanding characteristics of this service, we can mention:

Have a very affordable price for all the content it offers. 4K content with HDR support. Dolby Vision and Dolby AtmosWith the Disney + subscription, you also have access to ESPN +, National Geographic and Star (series and movies from ABC channel, ABC Signature, 20th Television, FX, Freeform, Hulu, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight, Touchstone and Hollywood Pictures). Simultaneous plays up to 4 users.Multiple Profiles: until 7 profiles customized. Specific profiles for children.Offline mode: allows content download and offline playback.

What devices are Disney + compatible?

A very positive point of Disney + it is his great compatibility with different devices and operating systems, allowing access to the platform and its content from various countries around the world. We leave you a list with each of them:

Multimedia devices

Amazon Fire TVApple TV and Apple AirPlayChromecastMi BoxNVIDIA ShieldRoku

Smart tv

All modern TVs with Android TV, LG TVs with WebOS version 3.0 from 2016 onwards, Samsung TVs with Tizen as the operating system from 2016.

Consoles

Playstation 4Playstation 5Xbox One (all versions) Xbox Series XXbox Series S

Smartphones and tablets

iPhone (with iOS 12 and up) iPad (with iPadOS 12 and up) Android (with Android 5.0 and up) Amazon Fire Tablet (with Fire OS 5.0 and up) Chromebook

Web browsers

Google Chrome (version 75 or higher) Microsoft Edge (on Windows 10) Firefox 68+ (with Windows 7 or higher) Internet Explorer 11 (with Windows 8.1 or higher) Safari (from version 11)

How to try Disney + for free?

Now that you know more about Disney +, it’s time to explain how you can try it totally free and begin to familiarize yourself with the platform. Without further ado, let’s get started with the options.

Disney + free for 7 days

The first of the options is offered by the platform itself, since on its website you can start the 7-day free trial. Of course, you must be very attentive to the start date and cancel your subscription before the expiration of the termOtherwise, the membership payment will be automatically deducted.

If in this case you want to continue with the service, you will no longer have to worry, because once the trial period ends, you will continue to enjoy your service without setbacks.

Currently some of the countries with access to Disney + with free trial They are: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Panama and Uruguay. Unfortunately, in Spain there is no free trial, however, you can look for cheaper options.

How to get 2 free months of Disney +

We continue with the gifts of the platform itself, since if you register as a new user, you will be able to access 2 months free. Now how is it possible? Thanks to the annual membership, in this way, Disney + gives you 2 months totally free. To get them, you must:

Access the Disney + website. Select the option “Subscribe now”Enter your email to create your account and click “Continue”.Accept the terms and subscription contract. Add a password with alphanumeric and special characters (Minimum 6 digits). Select the annual contract. Choose your preferred payment method and enter the required data. Press “Accept and subscribe” and ready.

When you start your contract, you will have 2 free months of the best Disney classics for subscribing to a annual membership.

One year of Disney + free with Verizon

In Spain you can also try Disney + for free if you hire your Verizon. And it is that through their plans Fios or 5G, you will have the possibility to enjoy 1 year totally free of Disney +, making it an excellent alternative to have access to all your content without having to pay extra.

Disney + free with Movistar +

Another great news is that if you are Movistar + user, you will have the possibility to contract Movistar Cinema and with it you can enjoy up to 6 months of Disney + totally free.

Even so, you will have other options within Movistar itself to have access to Disney + totally free, since all the plans that we discuss below, offer you this benefit:

All Fusion Total.All Fusion Total Plus.All Fusion Selection Plus Fiction.Fusion + Total Football.Fusion + Total Fiction.Fusion + Total Leisure.All Fusion + Premium.All Fusion with 4 mobile lines.

Up to 6 months free of Disney + in Mexico with MercadoLibre

If you are in Mexico, you should know that thanks to Free market you can enjoy up to 6 months totally free of Disney +. How can you do it? Through Market Points.

It’s about a Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago loyalty program where for each purchase or payment you have made within the platforms, you get points as you level up. In this way, the more points you have and the higher your level, the more free months of Disney + you will be able to obtain, specifically:

Level 1: two months free.Level 2: two months free.Level 3: two months free.Level 4: four months free.Level 5: four months free.Level 6: six months free.

One month of Disney + free in Mexico with Izzy, Telmex and Telcel

Finally, if you are a client of any of these companies, you can try or get Disney + for free for a certain time, according to the service you have contracted. To give you an idea, we will tell you in more detail:

Izzy. If you are a user of the Internet company, you can purchase the Disney + a la carte plan and get a free month.Telmex. Contract one of the packages offered by the company and you will receive a confirmation email and a link to the Disney + website so that you can register with your username and password and enjoy a month totally free.Telcel. If you contract the Max Play plan or add it to your current service, you can enjoy Disney + totally free on up to 4 screens.

Now that you know all the ways to try Disney + for free what are you waiting for? Start enjoying this incredible platform for streaming movies and series wherever and whenever you want.

