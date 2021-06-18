How to try DAZN for free step by step

Follow these steps to get a free month on DAZN

Surely many of you, in addition to being crazy about technology, are also crazy about sports. On Android we can find a multitude of applications to do sports but there is also the possibility of downloading apps to see it, since not everyone is good at doing this activity (I say this from experience).

Among all these applications, DAZN stands out, a sports streaming platform which today is not only one of the most popular in Spain, but also in many other countries in the world.

DAZN is a paradise for sports lovers although as you can imagine it is not free since to enjoy it You have to pay at least 9.99 euros per month. Now, like many other platforms, DAZN allows us to enjoy a whole month for free before deciding to hire it. One month without limits. How do you get it? In a really simple way.

What is DAZN and what does it offer

As we have said before, DAZN is a streaming platform that broadcasts live a multitude of events from a wide variety of sportss. Currently the service is offered in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Japan, the United States or Spain, among many others.

DAZN currently offers these contents:

Formula 1Moto GPEuroleague basketballCopa del ReyPremier LeagueMoto 2Moto 3Euro CupFA CupLiberatorsTim CupUFCEurosport 1 and 2Other content

The DAZN price is 9.99 euros per month although we can opt for an annual subscription of 99.99 euros (which is equivalent to 8.33 euros per month). We can connect up to five devices and view said platform on up to two devices simultaneously (TV, Android / iOS smartphone, tablet, computer and even on a game console).

How to try DAZN for free for a month

But let’s get down to business. DAZN allows you to enjoy a month of all its content completely free of charge. Without limits, all your content, without interruptions of any kind. To achieve this, you just have to perform these steps.

We access the DANZ website and click on the yellow box to START FREE MONTH.At this time we have to choose a payment method. DAZN advises you that you will not be charged for anything until the free month period ends and that you can cancel the subscription whenever you want, after that you just have to create an account, putting our personal data as well as an email and password, which will be used to access our DAZN content. Once this is done, we only have to enter our payment method. Remember that DAZN will not charge anything until the end of the free month. Even if we cancel our subscription before the end of the trial period, we can continue with the free month until its end.

Once all this is done, we just have to enjoy all the content that DAZN offers us, which is honestly not little. As you can see, DAZN’s star sport right now is Formula 1 with the Spanish Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz as the referents in our country without forgetting the Mexican Sergio Pérez.

