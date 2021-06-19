How to Try Amazon Prime Video for Free: All the Ways

These are the possible ways to get Amazon Prime Video for free. Try them all!

Amazon Prime Video is another of the excellent alternatives for those who want to enjoy streaming movies and series, in addition to being one of the main competencies of platforms such as Netflix, HBO and Disney +.

If you want to know about this service and above all, how you can do to try it totally free, then we have information that you are going to love. If you want to know more details, join us to discover them.

What is Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is a Amazon’s monthly or annual subscription service that you can acquire independently or through the Prime package. In any case, it is a streaming platform that gives you access to a catalog of films, original series and other production companies.

To differentiate itself from other similar platforms, Prime Video offers a set of very interesting features that are worth highlighting, among which we can mention, is:

Excellent video quality, allowing you to play the content up to UHD 4K + HDRYou can play the content up to 3 devices simultaneously.It has broad compatibility with multiple devices and operating systems Your subscription price is quite cheap.Allows you to download the content from any device and view it offline.

Now, regarding the price of this subscription service, you should consider that Amazon Prime Video is included in the subscription package of the Amazon Prime service, which has a cost of 4.99 euros / month or 36 euros / year.

How to try Amazon Prime for free: these are all the ways

In the same way, it is possible to get this service to acquire it independently, and for this you will have to pay a specific amount, logically cheaper.

How to try Amazon Prime Video for free

Below you can see all the ways that exist to test the Prime Video service without having to pay a single penny.

1 month free by subscription to Amazon Prime Video

The first of the ways that you can try Amazon Prime Video for free It is offered by the platform itself. Yes, as you read. Simply enter this link and register to enjoy 30 days totally free of the service and all its advantages.

Amazon Prime Video free with Orange TV

If you are a client of Orange TV, we bring you excellent news. Amazon and Orange have reached an agreement to incorporate in their Android TV system service Prime Video on the 4K decoder.

What does this mean? If you currently have the LOVE rates, you can enjoy a totally free subscription to Amazon Prime for 24 months and with it, have access to Prime Video without paying extra.

How can you activate this service?

To activate Amazon Prime with Orange You can do it from the Mi Orange App or from the Client Area section of the web:

Enter the official website of the Orange system from your computer. Or to the application from your mobile.Locate the section “My line” and go straight to “A la carte services”At this point you must enter your username or password to verify your identity. A specific section will appear for each user where you can see if your rate is compatible with Prime Video. Only then will you be able to know if you have it for free for 12 or 24 monthsIf your rate or plan is compatible, click on “Activate”.Accept the terms and conditions of the service and proceed to confirm your email for registration.Once the process and data are confirmed, you will begin to enjoy Amazon prime with Orange.

Amazon Prime Video with Together Price

With this system you will not be able try Amazon Prime Video for free, but cheaper. The grace of this option is that through this platform, you can find other users and share the membership, making the cost much cheaper for your pocket, so cheap that it is almost free.

Together Price is the group payment system in which you can save a large percentage of the total cost of different products and digital subscriptions such as Netflix, Office 365 and of course, Amazon Prime Video…

The subscription is totally free to the platform and to do it, simply go to this link, fill in the data and that’s it. Within the app you have two options:

To be “Admin” creating a group to share and making a service or product available, in this case renting Amazon Prime Video. “Joiner” and become a participant in a group of another user and purchase cheaper products or services.

Amazon Prime Video with Amazon Affiliate Marketing

The option is currently available to earn money for every user you refer to PrimeVideo.com and register in the Amazon Prime free trial period.

You will think, and what does this benefit me? It turns out that for every user you recommend to PrimeVideo.com and who signs up for the Amazon Prime free trial period, you will earn a total of 3 euros that you can use to pay your Prime Video membership and doing practically nothing.

Simply promote Amazon Prime’s free trial on your website or social networks using the link provided by the website and placing your affiliate ID at the end. Example: “https://www.primevideo.com/?&tag=Affiliate-ID“, Right where the bold appears, place your Amazon ID and that’s it. For every person who enters there and follows the steps above, you will be rewarded. Not bad, right?

With these options to try Amazon Prime Video for freeAll you have to do is get down to work and prepare to enjoy a good series in the comfort of your home.

Amazon Prime Video launches a special cheap plan for mobiles

If you liked this article, do not hesitate to take a look at how to watch Amazon Prime Video on a TV with Google Chromecast, or better yet, review and learn how to create different profiles in an Amazon Prime Video account to share the account.

Related topics: Amazon, Applications

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow