How to try Amazon Music Unlimited for free

So you can try Amazon Music Unlimited for free. A catalog with more than 50 million songs available for 4 months free.

Would you like to try a different premium music subscription service? Amazon Music Unlimited gives you the opportunity to try for 4 months totally free. Only for new users, take advantage of the promotion!

Amazon Music Unlimited is one of the most important alternatives to enjoy streaming music. With millions of songs available to you, high quality sound and offline playback are some of the features that you can enjoy.

If you are looking for an alternative to services like Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal or YouTube Music, we tell you all the possible ways to try totally free Amazon Music Unlimited and if you like it, you opt for this platform.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited and what are its features?

It is the premium streaming music service owned by Amazon and that is presented as one of the best alternatives to platforms such as Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, among others.

Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon’s Spotify, free for 3 months for new users

Being the rival of Spotify and similar to others music streaming services, within Amazon Music Unlimited you will have the possibility to:

Enjoy a catalog with more than 50 million songs in high audio quality. Play your favorite music without ads and in an unlimited way. Create personalized playlists of your favorite songs, artists, albums or genres. Get musical recommendations related to your tastes. Download the music you want and listen to it offline where and when you want. Listen to your songs from any compatible device (mobile, PC, Mac, tablet, Fire and more).

Differences between Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited

Now, it is very likely that you will be confused with Prime Music, another of Amazon’s music streaming services, but they are two completely independent platforms. Although they share some characteristics, there is a notable difference between each one. Next, we tell you what they are:

Amazon Prime Music

Catalog with more than 2 million songs. Limit of 40 hours of playback per month. Does not allow creating custom playlists, only supports those created by “experts”. Does not offer personalized recommendations. Access to the latest music releases is limited. included in the annual subscription to Amazon Prime.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Catalog with more than 50 million songs. Unlimited music playback. It allows you to create personalized playlists, in addition to offering you those created by the “experts”. Provides personalized recommendations according to your musical tastes. Unlimited and exclusive access to the latest musical releases. can be purchased through an individual, family, student or single device plan with monthly or annual payment.

Although both platforms have marked differences, there are many qualities they share such as listening to content without advertising, download music to play it offline and compatibility with a wide variety of devices and operating systems.

How much is Amazon Music Unlimited worth?

Individual plan: 9.99 euros / month or 99 euros / year. (2 months free)Family plan: 14.99 euros / month or 149 euros / month and supports up to 6 members with simultaneous independent music playback.Amazon Music Unlimited Echo: 3.99 euros / month through the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker.

How to try Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Alright, you know all about Amazon Music Unlimited, what it is, its benefits and subscription fees, but we know you want to know how you can try it for free.

Fortunately, Amazon Music Unlimited currently gives you the possibility to enjoy the service without limits for 4 months totally free. Yes, as you are reading it, as it is a limited time offer.

To do this, simply enter the Amazon Music Unlimited website, go to the option “Free trial for 4 months. You pay later “, sign up, follow the steps and start enjoying your music without limits.

Now that you know all the benefits offered by the platform and how try Amazon Music Unlimited for 4 months free, what are you waiting for? Take advantage of this promotion and put rhythm to your days. Do you dare to try this streaming music service?

Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify’s Rival, Now Available

Related topics: Amazon, Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

