How to “trick” a Tesla into not requiring a driver at the wheel with Autopilot

In theory, Tesla’s Autopilot system is deactivated if the driver is not attentive to driving, but only notices it if he feels weight on the steering wheel. Consumer Reports engineers demonstrate how easy it is to “cheat” Autopilot.

We recently learned of an accident on the outskirts of Houston (Texas, USA), in which two men died. One was co-pilot in a Tesla Model S, the other was behind, and apparently NO ONE was driving. It is the preliminary conclusion of the police.

However, Elon Musk took to Twitter to calm things down. According to the CEO of Tesla, the records they have recovered indicate that not only was Autopilot not activated At that time, it also did not have the necessary equipment for the FSD or “Full Self Driving” system.

What we are going to see below has been done by drivers who are knowledgeable about the Autopilot system, on a test track and in safety conditions, and You should NOT attempt to reproduce. Is it possible for a Tesla to go alone without a driver in the seat? According to Consumer Reports, it is possible.

Typically, a semi-autonomous driving system or driver assistance system (ADAS) that keeps a vehicle within a lane delimited by lines is to determine if the driver has his hands on the steering wheel if a back pressure is detected in it.

Tesla’s Autopilot system, a bit more sophisticated than a typical ADAS, takes that information into account. If no resistance is detected in the steering wheel, warnings are received, and if they are ignored the system is disarmed. Yes indeed, does not take into account anything elseas it does not take into account the weight on the seat.

Consumer Reports’ check consisted of testing a Tesla Model Y on a road without traffic, with Autopilot activated, without a driver. To do this, engineer Jake Fisher sat on top of the fastened seat belt, since he would not be able to change position afterwards; if you unbuckle the belt, Autopilot is deactivated.

Then he activated the Autopilot system and set the speed to zero with the steering wheel, so the car stopped. As the belt is already fastened, and without opening a door, he proceeds to change position by passing his legs over the center console. Hanging from the steering wheel he left packing tape attached to a chain, to simulate hand back pressure.

Once in the passenger seat, Fisher increased speed with the steering wheel control and the car picked up speed, although everything was done without exceeding 50 km / h. From the passenger seat Fisher could stop the vehicle by pressing the brake pedal. The test was repeated several times, and at no time was an alert issued or it was detected that the driver was indeed absent.

Autopilot is a semi-autonomous level 2 system, it requires hands on the wheel (not permanently) and that the driver pay attention to the road: “hands-on, eyes-on”

It so happens that this could not be done in some recent models of BMW, Ford, General Motors (with Super Cruise) or Subaru, since they monitor the driver’s attention with more sensors, and if he is not paying attention to the race , its assistants are deactivated. That is not the case with the Tesla Model Y. The inner camera is not monitoring in real timeIt is more of a record for accident reconstruction. The Model S doesn’t.

Raise your hand (or both) who has not done this test on a Tesla equipped with Autopilot or an equivalent competitive system -from a normal LKAS-

This experiment, which Consumer Reports, a server and obviously Motor.es we request NOT TO REPEAT OR TRY, shows that Autopilot has room for improvement: detect whether or not there is weight in the driver’s seat. This can also be teased, but it is more difficult. The seat already has a weight sensor and its signal is not being used.

Consumer Reports does not link this possibility to the Texas accident. Elon Musk recalled that Autopilot does not activate without lane markings, which did not occur on the road in question, and Autopilot does not violate speed limits either. The conclusions of that accident will take time to arrive and we only have that preliminary information.

Tesla has a headache in the form of people trying to push the Autopilot system to the limit and face it in situations for which it is not prepared or for which it cannot stand as a stand-alone system, as it is not. In the meantime, the fatal accident in question remains a mystery.