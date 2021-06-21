How to treat worms in adults?

06/21/2021 at 12:39 PM CEST

The intestinal worms, belonging to the species Enterobius vermicularis, are whitish, thin and rounded worms the size of a staple. What they assure from the specialized Medical Redaction medium, “it is a relatively frequent infection worldwide and affects people of all ages and socioeconomic levels. However, there are certain conditions that favor infection such as poor hygiene, overcrowding, warm weather or living with infested people. After all, it is an infection spread from person to person by eating food contaminated with eggs.

The most frequent symptoms include itching in the anal region -especially at night, when the worms are more active-, abdominal pain, nausea and even vomiting in cases in which the worms are very abundant. In addition, they add from Medical Writing, it can also cause vaginal infections in girls and women, as well as anal or urinal infections in both men and women. That is why it is very important to treat worms properly. And for this the first thing is confirm the presence of these intestinal parasites. But how to do it?

According to the specialists of the Mayo Clinic, an entity dedicated to medical research and dissemination, the best way to confirm an infection with Enterobius vermicularis is through a medical examination. Although you can perform a simple home test as well: the tape test. Specifically, we must place a little transparent adhesive tape on the skin around the anus and remove it to see if worm eggs are attached to it. It is important to do it in the morning and before you have a bowel movement or shower. Otherwise the eggs could break off. Sometimes it is necessary to repeat the process.

In either case, Mayo Clinic experts recommend taking the tape to your doctor so that he or she can look at it closely under a microscope. In case of confirming the infection, the usual thing is that he prescribes specialized antiparasitic treatment such as Mebendazole or Albendazole. But, in addition, there are a series of complementary home treatments that we can carry out to promote the extinction and elimination of worms. Specifically, from the Betterconsalud environment They advise us five remedies. And all of them can be prepared with ingredients that we usually have in our homes.

The first one is the lemon rind infusion, which “is full of antioxidants and essential oils that, due to their antiparasitic effect, help eliminate worms lodged in the intestine.” The second is the infusion of peppermint, whose properties improve the activity of healthy bacteria and thus increase protection against parasites. The third of them is the infusion of garlic, for reasons identical to the previous one. The fourth, the infusion of pumpkin seeds and the fifth and last, the orange juice with papaya seed and olive oil, as it is laxative and antiparasitic. Yes indeed, the visit to the doctor should not be substituted.