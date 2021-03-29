How to treat hypothyroidism through diet

In general terms, there is no diet to treat hypothyroidism. While there are claims about diets that help against this hormonal problem, the truth is there is no clear evidence that eating certain food groups improves thyroid function.

Next we will give you some insights about the importance of diet in the control of thyroid diseases.

Iodine: Key to Treating Hypothyroidism

Adequate iodine is essential for the thyroid to function normally. In many developed countries, thyroid diseases related to iodine deficiency have been virtually eliminated by adding iodine to salt and other foods that contain it.

Fish, shellfish, and other seafood are important sources of iodine. Photo: Shutterstock

Anyway, you have to control the amount of iodine consumed, since its excess could generate another problem: hyperthyroidism. This can happen in people who do not have or have thyroid-related problems.

That’s why it’s better eat a balanced diet. As already mentioned, although there is no diet to treat hypothyroidism, some foods contribute to improving the condition.

Supplements and medications for hypothyroidism

There are medications that serve as substitutes for thyroid hormone. These are prescribed by the doctor. They should be taken, in general, before eating any food.

Now, there are some foods that interfere with the correct absorption of these replacement medications hormone.

Consuming a lot of fiber is an example of this. Certain medications have the same effect. Therefore, before consuming the medication or supplement, you should ask your doctor which foods you should avoid.

Foods that should not be eaten at the same time as the medicine

Foods that should not be consumed at the same time as thyroid medicine are: soybean meal, walnuts, and cottonseed meal. Other foods that you should avoid to avoid aggravating hypothyroidism are: those that contain a lot of fat, cauliflower, gluten, peanuts and tofu.

If you use supplements, the ones you should avoid are iron and calcium; avoid antacids that contain calcium, magnesium, or aluminum. Special care must be taken with some medications, such as those used to treat ulcers, especially sucralfate. You also have to be careful with those used to treat cholesterol, such as those containing cholestyramine and colestipol.

Some home remedies may help improve thyroid function, but it is also essential to continue with the medication and consult with your doctor.

It is true that you cannot stop consuming some of the aforementioned medications. One option is to take them after taking the thyroid supplement. If you need more instructions in this regard, or if any medication interferes with your hormonal problem, then consult your specialist to find out what other alternatives you have.

It is important that, for the aforementioned, you watch what you eat, avoid the aforementioned foods as much as possible, or reduce their consumption to avoid complications.

