How to treat genito-urinary syndrome and loss of sexual desire in women

04/21/2021 at 9:42 AM CEST

The gradual decrease in estrogens (female hormones) and other sex hormones in peri- and postmenopause causes genital, urinary, and pelvic floor changes, which in turn conditions some symptoms that are included in the acronym SGM (genitourinary syndrome of menopause). It is estimated that 90 percent of women between the ages of 55 and 75 suffer from it. It negatively affects your general health and sexuality.

Symptoms

SGM produces an atrophy of the skin and vulva with a decrease in the labia minora (even disappearing) and stenosis of the vaginal introitus. Also, the vagina is shortened and its folds diminish. It can increase vaginal pH (it is usually acidic, due to the presence of lactobacilli), favoring the predisposition to urinary infections; You can also have urinary urgency and pain with sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), with the consequent loss of sexual desire (libido). It is well known that menopause negatively affects the pelvic floor by reducing the collagen of the ligamentous tissues that support it, significantly affecting sexual function and quality of life of menopausal women.

Sexuality and SGM

Sexuality is an integral part of women. It is not only related to the reproduction of the species, but also to pleasure. But with age, sexual activity decreases, although many women have sex in advanced ages. It is true that, due to the changes that arise from the decrease in estrogens with menopause, during sexual activity there may be a decrease in sensitivity of the vulvar tissue, clitoris, vagina and nipple. Similarly, dyspareunia may appear due to the aforementioned estrogen deficit, which leads to avoiding new sexual relations. On many occasions, the lack of sexual desire is the most frequent sexual problem in women.

Treatment

It is advised to avoid tobacco, as it is associated with a deficiency of estrogens and, consequently, intensifies SGM. Being overweight and obese increase the risk of vaginal dryness, which is why it is interesting to carry out a healthy diet. The Kegel exercises To increase vaginal and pelvic floor muscle tone, they can be very interesting in order to avoid prolapse and urinary and fecal incontinence. Vaginal lubricants and hydrants will improve vaginal dryness favoring sexual relations. During childbearing years, lactobacilli produce lactic acid, maintaining an acidic pH at the vaginal level, which is the main protective mechanism against infections at that level.

Menopause and SGM

With menopause, the vaginal pH becomes alkaline, favoring bacterial vaginosis and candidiasis, as well as urinary infections. Local estrogens and probiotics may be necessary to avoid all these types of infections, but for this the woman should consult with her usual doctor, who will be the one who will indicate the most appropriate regimen in her particular case.