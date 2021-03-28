How to treat fever in dogs

How to lower the temperature

Wipe your pet with a damp cloth over his paws and ears. You will have to make sure that the cloth is warm, that is, neither too cold nor too hot. Also, you should wipe it too across your chest and abdomen to help lower your body temperature.

Another option is to give your dog a warm bath. Of course, you should check that the water is not cold, but a little warm. Place your pet in the bathtub or bowl and use a sponge to apply water to the ears, legs, chest and abdomen. After bathing, it is essential that you dry your furry well so that he does not catch a cold. Towel dry or use a hair dryer on a low setting.