How to treat a caterpillar bite

Clean the affected area

If you still have the caterpillar on your skin, you will have to remove it without using your hands. Use tweezers, pliers, or thick gloves to lift it up. This is essential, since It could sting you again if you try to move it using your fingers. Also, if you see a stinger, you should use tweezers to remove it.

Afterwards, you must wear a tape over the bite and then remove it quickly (as if it were a strip of depilatory wax). This way, the tape will stick with any poisonous hair or spines that are still on your skin. This step is also important, since you will be able to minimize the symptoms of the sting.

Finally, use soap and water to clean the skin Slowly. Likewise, you should clean your hands thoroughly in case they have come into contact with the poison or the stings of the caterpillar. Great care!