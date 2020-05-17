Chatting on WhatsApp is usually a very simple task, since you only have to write the message and send it so that it reaches the other person. But, what happens when you have to speak in a language that you do not know or do not know completely? For these exceptional situations, you can use a simple trick that helps you translate your WhatsApp messages automatically.

We expand the list of essential WhatsApp tricks to explain one that can be of great help when you start a conversation in other languages. Step by step, we explain how can you write on WhatsApp in languages ​​you don’t know And, why not, take advantage of this tool to learn new languages.

How to translate your WhatsApp messages automatically

The trick to translate your WhatsApp messages is hidden in Gboard, the Google keyboard. As we already know, this tool is one of the most pampered creations by the company, which has worked very well when it comes to providing it with interesting and innovative functions that make typing on mobile easier.

Taking advantage of the existence of Google Translate, the American company decided to further improve its keyboard by integrating its well-known translator into it. Thus we come to the key function that allows you to translate your WhatsApp messages automatically. For it, first you must install Gboard on your mobile.

Once installed and configured as the default keyboard on the device, it is time to know how Gboard can help you translate your WhatsApp messages. Below, we explain the process step by step.

Open WhatsApp, enter the conversation in which you want to send the translated message and open the keyboard.

Click on the three horizontal dots button that appears on the toolbar in the upper right corner of the keyboard.

In the options menu that appears, click on the Translate button.

In the top bar that has appeared on Gboard, choose the source and output language of the messageThat is, tell the keyboard what language you are going to write in and which one you want it to be translated into.

Write the message you want to translate in the text field that appears inside the keyboard and Gboard will translate it instantly in the WhatsApp text field. When you’re done, just send the message that Gboard has translated.

Sometimes, Google keyboard can automatically recognize language in which you are writing. If you do a little research, you will see that you have dozens of languages ​​to choose from when translating your WhatsApp messages. With this trick, all you have to do is use Gboard, choose your source and output language, and type your text so that the keyboard automatically translates it.

Thanks to the integration of Google Translate in Gboard, the keyboard is now even more useful to use it in your WhatsApp conversations. You will not only be able to write with a swipe, use voice dictation or use the Google search engine, you can also converse in languages ​​you don’t know thanks to its translator.

