Translate your favorite web pages by making changes to Google Chrome settings or from extensions.

We know how frustrating it can be to enter a Web page and that all the content is in a different language from the one we know.

Fortunately, the Google Chrome browser it has an endless number of basic tools which can be very useful. One of them is the opportunity to change the language of the application and also, translate web pages by default or automatically.

Although Google Chrome It adapts to your native language, guided by the country of location, sometimes it is necessary to apply some changes in the configuration so that the translations of the websites are fast and safe.

If you don’t know how to do it, don’t be alarmed! In this post we will show you the steps to follow and avoid suffering this inconvenience. Join us!

How to enable or disable machine translation in Google Chrome

Translating a web page is not as difficult as it seems, especially if you use Google Chrome. The browser offers a configuration, which you can adapt to the languages ​​you use.

To change the language of a website automatically, follow these steps:

Open the browser Google Chrome, either from PC or from your mobile.

Enter the URL or Google the web page you want to translate.

A window will appear in the upper left, click « Translate ».

By completing this process, you will see how the website is translated automatically.

How to request the translation or deactivate it

In this section it is also possible to change the default settings and place them according to your preferences. For deactivate or Activate the option, this is what you should do:

Enter the browser Google Chrome, either from PC or from your mobile.

Point the cursor to the top right and click on the « three dots> Settings ».

Then, go to the « Advanced Settings » section, click on the Languages ​​panel « .

In this section you will only have to Activate or deactivate the option « Ask me if I want to translate pages that are not in a language that I can read ».

Done, this way you will be controlling the automatic translations of any web page.

How to enable or disable the translate function for a specific language

Not only will you have the option to translate web pages into your native language automatically, but you can also adapt it to any specific language. Of course considering that users can handle different languages.

To perform this configuration, follow these steps:

Enter the browser Google Chrome, either from PC or from your mobile.

Go to the three points, located at the top right.

Click on « Setting ». It will automatically enter a new window, click on « Advanced Settings> Languages ».

Drop down the window and you will see the available languages. If the required language is not available, you can click « Add Languages ». Later it will open a new window accompanied by a list of languages.

Check the languages ​​you want to add and click « Add »

After adding the languages, go to the right side of each one and click on the three points. In this case it will touch activate or desactivate the option « Offer the translation of pages in this language » and that’s it.

Change settings with a Google Chrome extension

If your web browser settings don’t quite convince you, you can use one of the Google Chrome extensions to translate the sites into another language. To do so, follow these steps:

Login to Google Chrome, either from PC or from your mobile.

Click on the three points, located at the top right.

Then, click on the « More tools> Extensions » section.

A new window will appear. Locate the main menu, located on the left side and click on it.

Scroll down and press the option « Open Chrome Web Store ».

When opening the new window, type in the Google Translate search engine and press the blue button that says « Add to Chrome » for it to install.

Done, this way you will have a new button among the Google Chrome tools to translate web pages.

As you will see, the process to translate web pages in another language automatically is very easy and fast. Setting options directly in Google Chrome or by installing some of the extensions, the browser will help you detect the language of any portal.

